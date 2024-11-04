Natrona County Arrest Log (11/1/24 – 11/4/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Juan Garcia Villarreal, 51 - Serve Jail Time
- Chip Frank, 21 - Courtesy Hold
- Eddie Shells, 26 - Courtesy Hold
- Marcus Brown, 46 - Public Intoxication
- Robert Watson, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Sandra King, 54 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Take Contraband Into Penal Facility, Failure to Comply
- Herbert Wheeler, 37 - Trespassing
- Glenda Gotcher, 53 - Littering, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication
- Cheryl Piper, 23 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Donald Jackson, 32 - Attempt & Conspire: Felony, Possession of Controlled Substance - Cocaine / Crack - 5 grams
- Triston Quiroz, 28 - Serve Jail Time
- Edward Schlager, 29 - Serve Jail Time
- Dalton Decoteau, 42 - Public Intoxication, County Warrant
- Brandon Nash, 38 - DUI, Open Container, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Morgan Christenson, 20 - DUI, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Attended Vehicle, Under 21: Consume Alcohol, Walk Along Roadway When Sidewalk Provided, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Property Destruction: $1000 or More, Seat Belt: Driver
- Mary Brewer, 36 - Camping Restricted: In the City
- Cruz Peters, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Merissa Apodaca, 21 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Gerald Finch, 56 - Theft: Under $1000, Open Container, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Robert Stevenson, 56 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Roger Peters, 63 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Derrick Brock, 53 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Michal Lindberg, 30 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance
- Michael Little Bird, 25 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest
- Donald Smith, 61 - Public Intoxication
- Michael Seivewright, 60 - Public Intoxication, Possession of Alcohols in Parks, Possession of Controlled Substance
- Matthew Pavey, 43 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant, Resisting Arrest, Lights & Reflectors for Bicycles / Skateboard
- Stephen Novak, 53 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Rosaline Addison, 43 - District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Joseph Trachta, 34 - Solicited Act of Prostitution. Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Jill Sellars, 50 - Failure to Comply
- Alfred Smith 66 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III
- Nicholas Thompson, 30 - Serve Jail Time
- Jarett David, 30 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Thomas Brown, 53 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Defrauding Public Establishment
- Ryan Ryberg, 21 - Failure to Appear, NCIC Hit
- Gregory Brown, 39 - Open Container
