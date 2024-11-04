Natrona County Arrest Log (11/1/24 – 11/4/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Juan Garcia Villarreal, 51 - Serve Jail Time

Chip Frank, 21 - Courtesy Hold

Eddie Shells, 26 - Courtesy Hold

Marcus Brown, 46 - Public Intoxication

Robert Watson, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Sandra King, 54 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Take Contraband Into Penal Facility, Failure to Comply

Herbert Wheeler, 37 - Trespassing

Glenda Gotcher, 53 - Littering, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication

Cheryl Piper, 23 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Donald Jackson, 32 - Attempt & Conspire: Felony, Possession of Controlled Substance - Cocaine / Crack - 5 grams

Triston Quiroz, 28 - Serve Jail Time

Edward Schlager, 29 - Serve Jail Time

Dalton Decoteau, 42 - Public Intoxication, County Warrant

Brandon Nash, 38 - DUI, Open Container, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane, Interfere With Peace Officer

Morgan Christenson, 20 - DUI, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Attended Vehicle, Under 21: Consume Alcohol, Walk Along Roadway When Sidewalk Provided, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Property Destruction: $1000 or More, Seat Belt: Driver

Mary Brewer, 36 - Camping Restricted: In the City

Cruz Peters, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Merissa Apodaca, 21 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Gerald Finch, 56 - Theft: Under $1000, Open Container, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Robert Stevenson, 56 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Roger Peters, 63 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Derrick Brock, 53 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Michal Lindberg, 30 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance

Michael Little Bird, 25 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest

Donald Smith, 61 - Public Intoxication

Michael Seivewright, 60 - Public Intoxication, Possession of Alcohols in Parks, Possession of Controlled Substance

Matthew Pavey, 43 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant, Resisting Arrest, Lights & Reflectors for Bicycles / Skateboard

Stephen Novak, 53 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Rosaline Addison, 43 - District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply

Joseph Trachta, 34 - Solicited Act of Prostitution. Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Jill Sellars, 50 - Failure to Comply

Alfred Smith 66 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III

Nicholas Thompson, 30 - Serve Jail Time

Jarett David, 30 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Thomas Brown, 53 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Defrauding Public Establishment

Ryan Ryberg, 21 - Failure to Appear, NCIC Hit

Gregory Brown, 39 - Open Container

