Natrona County Arrest Log (11/13/24 – 11/14/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Glenda Gotcher, 53 - Failure to Comply

Henry McDaniel, 68 - Criminal Warrant

Cory Kimberly, 38 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram, Criminal Warrant

Spencer Lamb, 38 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply

Audrey Schultz, 22 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal. Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

William Colton, 43 - Public Intoxication

Justin Bunney, 50 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply

Keaton Foster, 27 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing

Herbert Wheeler, 37 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing

Antonio Vera, 31 - Unlawful Contact: Rude / Insolent

Kain Osmon, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Tishina Duran, 33 - Theft: Under $1000

Nicole Hauck, 41 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Resisting Arrest, Marijuana: Possession

Deborah Torres, 64 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Insurance Violation: No Insurance

Daniel Shultz, 42 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram

Tanner Goodwin, 20 - Failure to Comply

Daniel Long, 24 - Property Destruction: $100 or More

Jonathan Beaver, 36 - DUI

