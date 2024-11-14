Natrona County Arrest Log (11/13/24 – 11/14/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Glenda Gotcher, 53 - Failure to Comply
- Henry McDaniel, 68 - Criminal Warrant
- Cory Kimberly, 38 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram, Criminal Warrant
- Spencer Lamb, 38 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply
- Audrey Schultz, 22 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal. Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- William Colton, 43 - Public Intoxication
- Justin Bunney, 50 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Keaton Foster, 27 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing
- Herbert Wheeler, 37 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing
- Antonio Vera, 31 - Unlawful Contact: Rude / Insolent
- Kain Osmon, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Tishina Duran, 33 - Theft: Under $1000
- Nicole Hauck, 41 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Resisting Arrest, Marijuana: Possession
- Deborah Torres, 64 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Insurance Violation: No Insurance
- Daniel Shultz, 42 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram
- Tanner Goodwin, 20 - Failure to Comply
- Daniel Long, 24 - Property Destruction: $100 or More
- Jonathan Beaver, 36 - DUI
Casper's Most Wanted - November 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
Casper Police Department Block Party 2024
Gallery Credit: Amber Freestone - Casper Police Department