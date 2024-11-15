Natrona County Arrest Log (11/14/24 – 11/15/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Marcus Brown, 46 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Trespassing
- Jarret David, 30 - Drive While License Suspended: 2nd Offense, Failure to Comply
- James Knight, 49 - Criminal Warrant
- John Pearce, 50 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Hector Valencia-Cuevas, 33 - Contract Hold
- Talon Johnson, 26 - Contempt of Court Rule 42 (Municipal Court), District Court Bench Warrant
- Michael Schmitt, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Timothy Schnepper, 40 - Trespassing
- Brittney Towe, 27 - Failure to Comply, Trespassing
- Donald Smith, 61 - Public Intoxication
- Xavier Montano-Mark, 21 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)
- Lydell Williams, 30 - DUI, Driver Uses or is in Possession of Drugs, Log Violation, Convicted Felon Possession of Firearm, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Bryant Beevers, 27 - DUI, Reckless Driving
- Cristian Laris, 21 - Reckless Driving, Driver's License: Valid & Endorsements Required, Marijuana: Possession
