Natrona County Arrest Log (11/14/24 – 11/15/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Marcus Brown, 46 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Trespassing

Jarret David, 30 - Drive While License Suspended: 2nd Offense, Failure to Comply

James Knight, 49 - Criminal Warrant

John Pearce, 50 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Hector Valencia-Cuevas, 33 - Contract Hold

Talon Johnson, 26 - Contempt of Court Rule 42 (Municipal Court), District Court Bench Warrant

Michael Schmitt, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Timothy Schnepper, 40 - Trespassing

Brittney Towe, 27 - Failure to Comply, Trespassing

Donald Smith, 61 - Public Intoxication

Xavier Montano-Mark, 21 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)

Lydell Williams, 30 - DUI, Driver Uses or is in Possession of Drugs, Log Violation, Convicted Felon Possession of Firearm, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Bryant Beevers, 27 - DUI, Reckless Driving

Cristian Laris, 21 - Reckless Driving, Driver's License: Valid & Endorsements Required, Marijuana: Possession

