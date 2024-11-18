Natrona County Arrest Log (11/15/24 – 11/18/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kristy Tso, 29 - Trespassing

Chance Driscoll, 54 - Failure to Appear

Connor Tubridy, 22 - District Court Bench Warrant

Kenya Jones, 30 - Failure to Comply

Amanda SixFeathers, 33 - Failure to Comply

Lauranna Montgomery, 24 - Failure to Comply

Angel Munoz, 39 - Public Intoxication

Lucinda Wallowingbull, 32 - Public Intoxication

Carl Gerken, 43 - District Court Bench Warrant

Mario Castillo, 25 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Driver's License: Valid & Endorsements Required, Unsecured Load

Michael Jimenez, 43 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply

Jonathan Blake, 64 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication, Open Container

Ciera Evans, 19 - Domestic Assault: 1st Offense

Steve Knox, 54 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing

Francisco Sosa, 29 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply, Trespassing

Matthew Hays, 40 - Failure to Appear

Grace Coleman, 36 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply

Abigail Smith, 30 - Public Intoxication

Glen Collins, 36 - Trespassing, Resisting Arrest

Michael Little Bird, 25 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Trespassing

Christina Gates, 58 - Trespassing

Raul Machacuay-Huanuqueno, 38 - Contract Hold

