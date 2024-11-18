Natrona County Arrest Log (11/15/24 – 11/18/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Kristy Tso, 29 - Trespassing
- Chance Driscoll, 54 - Failure to Appear
- Connor Tubridy, 22 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Kenya Jones, 30 - Failure to Comply
- Amanda SixFeathers, 33 - Failure to Comply
- Lauranna Montgomery, 24 - Failure to Comply
- Angel Munoz, 39 - Public Intoxication
- Lucinda Wallowingbull, 32 - Public Intoxication
- Carl Gerken, 43 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Mario Castillo, 25 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Driver's License: Valid & Endorsements Required, Unsecured Load
- Michael Jimenez, 43 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply
- Jonathan Blake, 64 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Ciera Evans, 19 - Domestic Assault: 1st Offense
- Steve Knox, 54 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing
- Francisco Sosa, 29 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply, Trespassing
- Matthew Hays, 40 - Failure to Appear
- Grace Coleman, 36 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Abigail Smith, 30 - Public Intoxication
- Glen Collins, 36 - Trespassing, Resisting Arrest
- Michael Little Bird, 25 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Trespassing
- Christina Gates, 58 - Trespassing
- Raul Machacuay-Huanuqueno, 38 - Contract Hold
