Natrona County Arrest Log (11/17/23 – 11/20/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Oscar Rosales, 28 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Damian Baros, 18 - Serve Jail Time

Taylor Olson, 29 - Serving Weekends

John Mates, 36 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant

Martell Wenden, 32 - Criminal Warrant, Contract Hold

Nancy Jones, 45 - District Court Bench Warrant

Robin Siepp, 48 - Serve Jail Time

Jeffrey Kerr, 38 - Serve Jail Time

Braunwyn Eaby, 32 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked

Bryson Manthei, 27 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams

Kevin Blewitt, 37 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Improper Turns

Cody Urbanski, 27 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less

Colemann Stanger, 30 - Theft: $1000 or More, Burglary: Vehicle

Tiffany Madrid, 41 - Failure to Comply

Devin Pangus, 30 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Keaton Foster, 26 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked

Floyd Oldman, 43 - Public Intoxication

Joseph Tiexeira, 24 - DWUI

Marc Lowe, 22 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance

Shawn Schriner, 22 - Failure to Appear,

Meghan Pfrimmer, 19 - Failure to Comply

Kenneth Daniels, 63 - Failure to Comply

Anthony Nickerson, 40 - Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense

Jennifer Krueger, 45 - Disturbing the Peace

Steven Rodgers, 46 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, District Court Bench Warrant

Hayden Beach, 33 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Turning Signal Required 100 ft Before Turn, Driver's License - Valid & Endorsements Required

