Natrona County Arrest Log (11/18/24 – 11/19/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Amber Wilhite, 36 - Serve Jail Time

Shawna Hansen, 36 - Hold for District Court

Matthew Mikalowsky, 52 - Serve Jail Time

William Watson, 34 - District Court Bench Warrant, Hold for

Wyoming State Penitentiary

Wyoming State Penitentiary Alvin Winckler, 67 - Failure to Comply

Christopher Hicks, 36 - Criminal Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply

Cody Mulder, 41 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Daivionte McGahee, 18 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plat - 3 oz or Less

Mercedes Engel, 24 - Failure to Appear

Cody Stimpson, 27 - Failure to Appear

Alex Yurkiewicz, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Dustin Rogers, 46 - Failure to Appear, Hold for

Wyoming State Penitentiary

Wyoming State Penitentiary Paul Renaud, 60 - Failure to Appear

Tino Griego, 39 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Ryan Myron, 39 - Failure to Comply

Joseph Sterling, 63 - Failure to Appear

Carol Salinas, 59 - Failure to Comply

