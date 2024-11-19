Natrona County Arrest Log (11/18/24 – 11/19/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Amber Wilhite, 36 - Serve Jail Time
- Shawna Hansen, 36 - Hold for District Court
- Matthew Mikalowsky, 52 - Serve Jail Time
- William Watson, 34 - District Court Bench Warrant, Hold for
Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Alvin Winckler, 67 - Failure to Comply
- Christopher Hicks, 36 - Criminal Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Cody Mulder, 41 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Daivionte McGahee, 18 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plat - 3 oz or Less
- Mercedes Engel, 24 - Failure to Appear
- Cody Stimpson, 27 - Failure to Appear
- Alex Yurkiewicz, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Dustin Rogers, 46 - Failure to Appear, Hold for
Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Paul Renaud, 60 - Failure to Appear
- Tino Griego, 39 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Ryan Myron, 39 - Failure to Comply
- Joseph Sterling, 63 - Failure to Appear
- Carol Salinas, 59 - Failure to Comply
