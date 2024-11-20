Natrona County Arrest Log (11/19/24 – 11/20/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kathleen Lindsay, 36 - Contract Hold

Colton Robb, 18 - Failure to Appear

Eli Miller, 42 - Failure to Appear

Bradley Crow, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant

Tiffany McDonald, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply, County Warrant

Robert Vince, 67 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Dillion Fuller, 35 - DUI: Alcohol & Controlled Substance Combo: 3rd Offense, Drive Without Interlock Device: 2nd Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 2nd Offense, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Interfere With Peace Officer, Reckless Driving

Luke Rogers, 21 - Public Intoxication

