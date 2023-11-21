Natrona County Arrest Log (11/20/23 – 11/21/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kyle Cordes, 34 - Courtesy Hold

Crystal Williams, 45 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, No Registration and Improper Display, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked

Robert Roldan, 22 - Failure to Appear

Shane Phelps, 50 - Contract Hold

Shannon Gamble, 54 - Criminal Warrant

John Davis, 41 - Criminal Warrant

Jeremiah White, 34 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Mohd Gafoor, 30 - Courtesy Hold

Kraig Chadwick, 57 - Criminal Warrant

Jonathan Blake, 63 - Property Damage - Injuring/Defacing/Destroy

Kevin Pino, 30 - Hold for CAC, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid Into Jail

Michael Widick, 30 - Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

April Malloy, 39 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Ashly Vasquez, 34 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, No Current Motor Vehicle Registration

Abigail Barnett, 26 - Property Damage - Injuring/Defacing/Destroy

