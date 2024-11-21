Natrona County Arrest Log (11/20/24 – 11/21/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Kimbra Taggart, 26 - Courtesy Hold
- Clay Cudney, 27 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary, Criminal Warrant
- Ronald Hanson, 50 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Robert Pyle, 39 - Courtesy Hold
- Kirk Le Bar, 53 - Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Public Indecency: Expose Intimate Parts
- Jeffrey Kerr, 39 - Failure to Comply
- Casey Hudgens, 43 - Failure to Comply
- Michal Lindberg, 30 - Criminal Trespass, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Suzanna Enriquez, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Kendra Blasingame, 36 - Criminal Warrant
- Amanda Jones, 33 - Failure to Comply
- John Mates, 37 - Failure to Comply
- Ethan Keith, 20 - Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct
