Natrona County Arrest Log (11/20/24 – 11/21/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kimbra Taggart, 26 - Courtesy Hold

Clay Cudney, 27 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary, Criminal Warrant

Ronald Hanson, 50 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Robert Pyle, 39 - Courtesy Hold

Kirk Le Bar, 53 - Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Public Indecency: Expose Intimate Parts

Jeffrey Kerr, 39 - Failure to Comply

Casey Hudgens, 43 - Failure to Comply

Michal Lindberg, 30 - Criminal Trespass, Hold for Probation and Parole

Suzanna Enriquez, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Kendra Blasingame, 36 - Criminal Warrant

Amanda Jones, 33 - Failure to Comply

John Mates, 37 - Failure to Comply

Ethan Keith, 20 - Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct

Casper's Most Wanted - November 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department