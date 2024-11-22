Natrona County Arrest Log (11/21/24 – 11/22/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Brandon Spradling, 47 - Courtesy Hold
- Andrew Schneider, 38 - Courtesy Hold
- Mandi Bruno, 49 - Courtesy Hold
- Corey Kemp, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Rae Cobert, 21 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Daniel Higgs, 69 - Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense
- Steven Mildren, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Lorenzo Rodriguez-Trujillo, 31 - Immigration Hold
- Autum Newport, 25 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Sylvia Cornell, 38 - Probation Revocation
- Austin Laughman, 31 - Criminal Warrant
- Kurtis Trujillo, 28 - Failure to Appear
- Ivan Gudino, 50 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Andrew Thompson, 68 - Failure to Appear
- Morgan McGee, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Harley Johnson, 28 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
