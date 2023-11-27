Natrona County Arrest Log (11/22/23 – 11/27/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Vance Woodward, 32 - Failure to Comply, Theft - Under $1000, Use Another's Credit Card - Under $1000
- Jacob Hintz, 29 - Theft - $1000 or More, Theft - Under $1000
- Roy Featheringill, 66 - Serve Jail Time
- A'Dan Monroe, 19 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Damian Powell, 32 - County Warrant
- Kenneth Bottoms, 40 - County Warrant
- Alicia Morris, 45 - County Warrant
- Travis Roylance, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Lance Sivertson, 52 - County Warrant
- Morgan McGee, 41 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Open Container/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense
- Joshua McLean, 42 - Burglary: Building, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Leave Scene of Accident, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked
- Matthew Lamotte, 39 - Failure to Comply
- Danny Ainsworth, 58 - Criminal Warrant
- Kevin Skaj, 33 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Theft - $1000 or More, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Reckless Driving, County Warrant, Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant
- Lawrence Chavez, 51 - Criminal Bench Warrant
- Charley Hoffman, 44 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- Jesse Pangus, 33 - Failure to Comply
- Craig Hopes, 40 - Regulation Solicitation - Roadways & Media, Failure to Comply
- Brian DePaolo, 48 - Criminal Warrant
- Shannon O'Neil, 45 - Serve Jail Time
- James Severson, 49 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
- William Hunter, 62 - Failure to Comply
- Michael Johnson, 30 - Failure to Comply
- Daniel Galindre, 33 - Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace
- Erick Potter, 39 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Insurance violation - No current Liability, Contempt of Court Rule 42
- Adelia Jenkins, 35 - Public Intoxication
- David Gober, 50 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid Form - 3 grams, Failure to Comply
- Tyler LaPlatney Reed, 27 - Criminal Bench Warrant
- Evan McCullough, 34 - Failure to Comply
- Jon Mockensturm, 29 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Leave The Scene of Accident - Property Damage, Insurance Violation - No Proof of Insurance, Registration Motor Vehicle - No Current, Open Container - -Possess/Consume While Operating Motor Vehicle, Public Intoxication, Driver's License - Use Another's
- Kalin Harris, 20 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant
- Robert Byers, 44 - Failure to Comply
- Sierra Randall, 33 - Hold for Circuit Court
- Caleb Phelps, 41 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense, Reckless Endangering: Firearm
- Daniel Givens, 38 - DUI, Interfere With Peace Officer, Failure to Appear
- Thomas Nix, 43 - Failure to Appear
