Natrona County Arrest Log (11/22/23 – 11/27/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Vance Woodward, 32 - Failure to Comply, Theft - Under $1000, Use Another's Credit Card - Under $1000

Jacob Hintz, 29 - Theft - $1000 or More, Theft - Under $1000

Roy Featheringill, 66 - Serve Jail Time

A'Dan Monroe, 19 - District Court Bench Warrant

Damian Powell, 32 - County Warrant

Kenneth Bottoms, 40 - County Warrant

Alicia Morris, 45 - County Warrant

Travis Roylance, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant

Lance Sivertson, 52 - County Warrant

Morgan McGee, 41 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Open Container/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense

Joshua McLean, 42 - Burglary: Building, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Leave Scene of Accident, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked

Matthew Lamotte, 39 - Failure to Comply

Danny Ainsworth, 58 - Criminal Warrant

Kevin Skaj, 33 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Theft - $1000 or More, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Reckless Driving, County Warrant, Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant

Lawrence Chavez, 51 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Charley Hoffman, 44 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Jesse Pangus, 33 - Failure to Comply

Craig Hopes, 40 - Regulation Solicitation - Roadways & Media, Failure to Comply

Brian DePaolo, 48 - Criminal Warrant

Shannon O'Neil, 45 - Serve Jail Time

James Severson, 49 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

William Hunter, 62 - Failure to Comply

Michael Johnson, 30 - Failure to Comply

Daniel Galindre, 33 - Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace

Erick Potter, 39 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Insurance violation - No current Liability, Contempt of Court Rule 42

Adelia Jenkins, 35 - Public Intoxication

David Gober, 50 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid Form - 3 grams, Failure to Comply

Tyler LaPlatney Reed, 27 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Evan McCullough, 34 - Failure to Comply

Jon Mockensturm, 29 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Leave The Scene of Accident - Property Damage, Insurance Violation - No Proof of Insurance, Registration Motor Vehicle - No Current, Open Container - -Possess/Consume While Operating Motor Vehicle, Public Intoxication, Driver's License - Use Another's

Kalin Harris, 20 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant

Robert Byers, 44 - Failure to Comply

Sierra Randall, 33 - Hold for Circuit Court

Caleb Phelps, 41 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense, Reckless Endangering: Firearm

Daniel Givens, 38 - DUI, Interfere With Peace Officer, Failure to Appear

Thomas Nix, 43 - Failure to Appear

