Natrona County Arrest Log (11/22/24 – 11/25/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Joseph Green, 29 - Serve Jail Time
- Cody Elrod, 41 - Serve Jail Time
- Antonio Rodriguez, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Veronica Spotted Elk, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Diamond Selwyn, 23 - Serving Weekends
- Gerald Finch, 56 - Public Intoxication
- Zackery Daugherty, 34 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant, Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Mia Brown, 25 - Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams
- Brandi Haun, 28 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams
- Jonathan Rhodes, 30 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Reckless Driving
- Joseph Cavalli, 40 - Aggravated Assault & Battery
- Christian Stewart, 46 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Hallie Moore, 45 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Michele Koerber, 60 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Jonathon Cowart, 30 - Interfere With Peace Officer
- Jose Jimenz Silvano, 28 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Driver's License: Valid & Endorsements Required, Open Container, Insurance Violation: No Insurance
- Kenneth Tennyson, 49 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Dustin Chase, 37 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Driving While License Suspended / Revoked
- Edgar Garay-Atliano, 25 - Immigration Hold
- Selena Fowler, 22 - County Warrant
- Jeffery Sanders, 60 - Public Intoxication
- Sergio Gonzalez, 33 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
