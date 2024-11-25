Natrona County Arrest Log (11/22/24 – 11/25/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Joseph Green, 29 - Serve Jail Time

Cody Elrod, 41 - Serve Jail Time

Antonio Rodriguez, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Veronica Spotted Elk, 42 - Failure to Comply

Diamond Selwyn, 23 - Serving Weekends

Gerald Finch, 56 - Public Intoxication

Zackery Daugherty, 34 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant, Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Mia Brown, 25 - Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams

Brandi Haun, 28 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams

Jonathan Rhodes, 30 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Reckless Driving

Joseph Cavalli, 40 - Aggravated Assault & Battery

Christian Stewart, 46 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Hallie Moore, 45 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Michele Koerber, 60 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Jonathon Cowart, 30 - Interfere With Peace Officer

Jose Jimenz Silvano, 28 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Driver's License: Valid & Endorsements Required, Open Container, Insurance Violation: No Insurance

Kenneth Tennyson, 49 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Dustin Chase, 37 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Driving While License Suspended / Revoked

Edgar Garay-Atliano, 25 - Immigration Hold

Selena Fowler, 22 - County Warrant

Jeffery Sanders, 60 - Public Intoxication

Sergio Gonzalez, 33 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

