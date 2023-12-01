Natrona County Arrest Log (11/30/23 – 12/01/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Megan Day, 29 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Eric Leach, 34 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Grams, Attempt & Conspire - Felony, Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Edward Hamilton, 61 - Serve Jail Time
- Deni Antelope, 44 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense
- Chester Addison, 43 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Shawn Schriner, 22 - Criminal Warrant
- Ryan Shafferr, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram
- Everett Addison, 40 - Criminal Warrant
- Maliek Combs, 29 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply
- Joshua Haworth, 33 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer, Failure to Comply
- Jennifer Slomchinski, 42 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
