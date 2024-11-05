Natrona County Arrest Log (11/4/24 – 11/5/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Bryan Huber, 61 - Serve Jail Time
- Connor Sandoval, 18 - Serve Jail Time
- Shelly Parker, 50 - Failure to Comply
- Lawrence Brewer, 21 - Contract Hold
- Megan Graves, 28 - Serve Jail Time
- Kristy Tso, 29 - Trespassing
- Kenneth Avey, 66 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Allison Contreras, 52 - Public Intoxication
- Robert Ybarra, 37 - Hold for CAC (Casper Reentry Center)
- Weston Mason, 33 - Drive While License Suspended: 2nd Offense, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Open Container
- Jaymes Scott, 28 - Serve Jail Time
- Javier Lopez, 29 - Serve Jail Time
- William Fowloer, 43 - No Registration & Improper Display, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Kelsey Eagle Road, 27 - Failure to Comply
- Eddy Fernandez, 50 - Public Intoxication
- Josiah Brown, 21 - County Warrant
- Janelle Mendes, 47 - Failure to Comply
- Wade Gray, 45 - Failure to Appear
- Trevor Moore, 45 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, DUI, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Nicole Bacus, 26 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
