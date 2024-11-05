Natrona County Arrest Log (11/4/24 – 11/5/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Bryan Huber, 61 - Serve Jail Time

Connor Sandoval, 18 - Serve Jail Time

Shelly Parker, 50 - Failure to Comply

Lawrence Brewer, 21 - Contract Hold

Megan Graves, 28 - Serve Jail Time

Kristy Tso, 29 - Trespassing

Kenneth Avey, 66 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Allison Contreras, 52 - Public Intoxication

Robert Ybarra, 37 - Hold for CAC (Casper Reentry Center)

Weston Mason, 33 - Drive While License Suspended: 2nd Offense, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Open Container

Jaymes Scott, 28 - Serve Jail Time

Javier Lopez, 29 - Serve Jail Time

William Fowloer, 43 - No Registration & Improper Display, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Kelsey Eagle Road, 27 - Failure to Comply

Eddy Fernandez, 50 - Public Intoxication

Josiah Brown, 21 - County Warrant

Janelle Mendes, 47 - Failure to Comply

Wade Gray, 45 - Failure to Appear

Trevor Moore, 45 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, DUI, Interfere With Peace Officer

Nicole Bacus, 26 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Casper's Most Wanted - November 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department