Natrona County Arrest Log (11/5/24 – 11/6/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Matthew Rhodes, 22 - Serve Jail Time

Levi Butcher, 34 - Serve Jail Time

Theodore Miskimins, 58 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Jared Good, 37 - Courtesy Hold

Francis Nehan, 23 - Criminal Warrant

Samuel Cisneros, 60 - Hold for Probation and Parole

James Andrews, 39 - Failure to Comply

Casper's Most Wanted - November 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department