Natrona County Arrest Log (11/6/24 – 11/7/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kenneth Prien, 42 - Courtesy Hold

Samuel Olind, 44 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked

Ionut Georgescu, 26 - Courtesy Hold

Christopher Taylor, 20 - Courtesy Hold

Peitu Xiong, 28 - Courtesy Hold

Samantha Caldwell, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Michael Odom, 19 - Failure to Comply

Moises Ponce Martinez, 59 - Serve Jail Time

Kayla Riley, 30 - Failure to Comply

Carol Hughes, 58 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing

Eddy Fernandez, 50 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing

Daniel Vallot, 37 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Insurance Violation: No Current Liability, Registration Motor Vehicle: No Current

