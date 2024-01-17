Natrona County Arrest Log (1/16/24 – 1/17/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Joseph Barelle, 62 - Serve Jail Time

Michael Downey, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant

Angel Newport, 25 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Trinity Rowland, 23 - Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Michael Little Bird, 24 - Public Intoxication

Everett Addison, 40 - Public Intoxication

Shelly Reevis, 38 - Public Intoxication

Thomas Shakespeare, 41 - Public Intoxication

Sianne Bunn, 20 -Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant

Justin Johnson 41 - Failure to Comply

Michael Poulos, 39 - Theft: 5th or Subsequent Offense

