Natrona County Arrest Log (11/7/24 – 11/8/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Brian Rhodes, 25 - Contract Hold

Colby lampkin-Griffin, 31 - Violate Protection Order

Bryan Anderson, 37 - DUI, Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle, Failure to Report Over $1000 Property Damage, Possession / Use / Under the Influence of Alcohol, Operate a CMV While Ill / Fatigued

Braden Picotte, 23 - Trespassing, Criminal Warrant

Anthony Santistevan, 28 - Failure to Comply

Robert Jenkins, 54 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Carter Hanson, 20 - Liquor Law: Minor Consumes Alcohol, Speeding

Justin Condelario, 20 - Failure to Appear

Anthony Brasiel, 21 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Bryanna Pellman, 22 - Failure to Appear

Dawson Ball, 19 - DWUI (1st r 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Insurance Violation: No Current Liability

Peyton Owens, 24 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

