Natrona County Arrest Log (11/7/24 – 11/8/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Brian Rhodes, 25 - Contract Hold
- Colby lampkin-Griffin, 31 - Violate Protection Order
- Bryan Anderson, 37 - DUI, Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle, Failure to Report Over $1000 Property Damage, Possession / Use / Under the Influence of Alcohol, Operate a CMV While Ill / Fatigued
- Braden Picotte, 23 - Trespassing, Criminal Warrant
- Anthony Santistevan, 28 - Failure to Comply
- Robert Jenkins, 54 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Carter Hanson, 20 - Liquor Law: Minor Consumes Alcohol, Speeding
- Justin Condelario, 20 - Failure to Appear
- Anthony Brasiel, 21 - Criminal Bench Warrant
- Bryanna Pellman, 22 - Failure to Appear
- Dawson Ball, 19 - DWUI (1st r 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Insurance Violation: No Current Liability
- Peyton Owens, 24 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
