Natrona County Arrest Log (1/17/24 – 1/18/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Joseph Peters, 37 - Serve Jail Time

April Skelton, 35 - Theft - $1000 or More, Petit Larceny (Up to $20.00), Criminal Trespass

Amber Garcia, 36 - District Court Bench Warrant

Elizabeth Davison, 39 - Failure to Comply

Arliss Summers, 49 - Failure to Comply

Richard McVay, 44 - Hold For Wyoming State Penitentiary

Joseph Gallagher, 51 - Serve Jail Time

William Decker, 65 - Contract Hold

Angelo Reynoldsm 27 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest

Louis Yellowfox, 39 - Public Intoxication

Jaden Wilson-Derby, 21 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Kenady Kouri, 20 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Mariah Retzlaff, 31 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

RANKED: America's Top 12 Best-Looking State Trooper Cruisers PROTECT. PROVIDE. CONNECT. Did you know that there is a brotherhood of state troopers called the American Association of State Troopers (AAST)? Their goal: According to their website the AAST was formed in 1989 when a "small group of Florida state troopers had the vision to create an association that would unite state troopers across the country and assist them by providing valuable benefits and services."

Each year the AAST releases a calendar of the best looking state trooper cruisers. Ranking is determined by their Facebook followers. It's all for a great cause too. Proceeds benefit the AAST Foundation, which provides higher education scholarships for AAST troopers' children dependents. A noble cause by any measure.