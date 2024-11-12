Natrona County Arrest Log (11/8/24 – 11/12/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Robert Miller, 66 - Serve Jail Time

John Stinson, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams

Brittny French, 34 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Defrauding Drug & Alcohol Test: Manufacture / Sale, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Petit Larceny: $20.01

Sable Phifer, 33 - Serve Jail Time

Pamela Lynch, 67 - Criminal Warrant

Anthony Medoza, 46 - Probation Revocation

Sylvia San Javier, 49 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Conspire to Commit Felony, Bond Revocation

Tyrone Jackson, 53 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Conspire to Commit Felony, Bond Revocation

Kaylyn Nelson, 24 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Jessica Burger, 37 - Serve Jail Time

Justin Anderson, 41 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Clarissa O'Brien, 47 - DUI

Christopher Halbert, 57 - Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication

Traci Ries, 46 - DUI

Skylar Major, 24 - Failure to Comply

Eddie Hill, 50 - Failure to Comply

Angel Sage 28 - Failure to Appear, Public Intoxication, Open Container

Jason Spurlin, 47 - Failure to Comply

Casey Cowan, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Scott Jackson, 32 - Failure to Comply

Viola Ballieu, 44 - Failure to Comply

Amber Brough, 47 - DUI: Controlled Substance: 1st Offense Within 10 Years, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Lorraine Madison, 57 - Dispose of Dead Animals or Garbage

Patrick Story, 42 - Criminal Warrant, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Thesha Fellon, 29 - Open Container

Eric Brown, 34 - Interfere With Emergency Calls, Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Interfere With Peace Officer

Steve Know, 54 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Darron Monroe, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Lance Morehead, 44 - Hold for Probation and Parole

John Sappington, 62 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Ricardo Vazquez-Martinez, 48 - Immigration Hold

Shantel Webb, 32 - Failure to Comply

Sunnona Hink, 44 - Public Intoxication

Michael Arnett, 44 - Courtesy Hold

Theresa Hunter, 47 - Failure to Comply

Diamond Selwyn, 23 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked

Anthony Coughlin, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant

Nevayah Griffin, 19 - Failure to Comply

