Natrona County Arrest Log (11/8/24 – 11/12/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Robert Miller, 66 - Serve Jail Time
- John Stinson, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams
- Brittny French, 34 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Defrauding Drug & Alcohol Test: Manufacture / Sale, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Petit Larceny: $20.01
- Sable Phifer, 33 - Serve Jail Time
- Pamela Lynch, 67 - Criminal Warrant
- Anthony Medoza, 46 - Probation Revocation
- Sylvia San Javier, 49 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Conspire to Commit Felony, Bond Revocation
- Tyrone Jackson, 53 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Conspire to Commit Felony, Bond Revocation
- Kaylyn Nelson, 24 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Jessica Burger, 37 - Serve Jail Time
- Justin Anderson, 41 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Clarissa O'Brien, 47 - DUI
- Christopher Halbert, 57 - Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication
- Traci Ries, 46 - DUI
- Skylar Major, 24 - Failure to Comply
- Eddie Hill, 50 - Failure to Comply
- Angel Sage 28 - Failure to Appear, Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Jason Spurlin, 47 - Failure to Comply
- Casey Cowan, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Scott Jackson, 32 - Failure to Comply
- Viola Ballieu, 44 - Failure to Comply
- Amber Brough, 47 - DUI: Controlled Substance: 1st Offense Within 10 Years, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Lorraine Madison, 57 - Dispose of Dead Animals or Garbage
- Patrick Story, 42 - Criminal Warrant, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Thesha Fellon, 29 - Open Container
- Eric Brown, 34 - Interfere With Emergency Calls, Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Steve Know, 54 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Darron Monroe, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Lance Morehead, 44 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- John Sappington, 62 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Ricardo Vazquez-Martinez, 48 - Immigration Hold
- Shantel Webb, 32 - Failure to Comply
- Sunnona Hink, 44 - Public Intoxication
- Michael Arnett, 44 - Courtesy Hold
- Theresa Hunter, 47 - Failure to Comply
- Diamond Selwyn, 23 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked
- Anthony Coughlin, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Nevayah Griffin, 19 - Failure to Comply
Casper's Most Wanted - November 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
Casper Police Department Block Party 2024
Gallery Credit: Amber Freestone - Casper Police Department