Natrona County Arrest Log (1/18/24 – 1/19/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Connie Haggerty, 67 - Serve Jail Time
- Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication
- Mary Brewer, 35 - Failure to Comply
- William Jackson, 30 - Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotics Controlled Substance, Create or Deliver Counterfeit Narcotics Substance, Attempt & Conspire - Felony, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams
- Lance Morehead, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Alicia Gray, 38 - Serve Jail Time
- Lawrence Chavez, 51 - Criminal Warrant
- Marcel Brown, 33 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense, Failure to Comply
- William Rule, 53 - Failure to Comply
- Levi Zitterkopf, 27 - Violate Protection Order
- Robert Watson, 18 - Open Container, Liquor Law - Minor in Possession of Alcohol
- Jesse Westmoreland, 42 - NCIC Hit
- Lanny Wilson, 27 - Trespassing, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 ounces or Less
- Albert Zilinger, 48 - Public Intoxication, Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure, Hold for Casper Muni Court
- Tiffany Willhite, 38 - Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Shane Petro, 41 - Failure to Comply
- James Knibbe, 55 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 ounces or Less, DUI, Open Container, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane
- Michael Birabent, 31 - County Warrant, Public Intoxication, Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure
