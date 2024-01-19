Natrona County Arrest Log (1/18/24 – 1/19/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Connie Haggerty, 67 - Serve Jail Time

Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication

Mary Brewer, 35 - Failure to Comply

William Jackson, 30 - Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotics Controlled Substance, Create or Deliver Counterfeit Narcotics Substance, Attempt & Conspire - Felony, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams

Lance Morehead, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Alicia Gray, 38 - Serve Jail Time

Lawrence Chavez, 51 - Criminal Warrant

Marcel Brown, 33 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense, Failure to Comply

William Rule, 53 - Failure to Comply

Levi Zitterkopf, 27 - Violate Protection Order

Robert Watson, 18 - Open Container, Liquor Law - Minor in Possession of Alcohol

Jesse Westmoreland, 42 - NCIC Hit

Lanny Wilson, 27 - Trespassing, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 ounces or Less

Albert Zilinger, 48 - Public Intoxication, Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure, Hold for Casper Muni Court

Tiffany Willhite, 38 - Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Shane Petro, 41 - Failure to Comply

James Knibbe, 55 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 ounces or Less, DUI, Open Container, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane

Michael Birabent, 31 - County Warrant, Public Intoxication, Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure

