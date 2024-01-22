Natrona County Arrest Log (1/19/24 – 1/22/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- James Murphy, 38 - Failure to Comply
- Michael Brown, 34 - Failure to Comply
- Veronica Hancock, 40 - Failure to Comply
- James Shores, 61 - Serve Jail Time
- Garrett Blanchard, 37 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense, Interfere With Peace Officer, failure to Comply
- Savanna Sylvester, 35 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Cause Bodily Injury to Peace Officer
- Anacin Belving, 34 - Failure to Comply
- Kimberly Benoit, 56 - DUI, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense
- Cheyenne Swett, 32 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Battery
- Justus Golding, 21 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Insurance Violation - No Current Liability
- Everett Addison, 40 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Jennifer Carey, 39 - County Warrant
- Toni Brown, 34 - DUI, Reckless Endangering, Theft - $1000 or More, Careless Driving - 1st Offense
- Timothy Sadler, 57 - Trespassing
- Skye Keller, 19 - Failure to Appear
- Craig Wells, 32 - DUI, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Ryan Russell, 40 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant
- Colbie Abreu, 19 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Careless Driving - 1st Offense, Valid Drivers License
- Bianca Curtin, 32 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Teobaldo Gonzales Vasquez, 32 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Driver's License Valid & Endorsements Required, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability
- Cole Little White Man, 37 - Serve Jail Time
- Travis Maddox, 58 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Tabatha Cool, 57 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Kelly Lockwood, 44 - Failure to Appear
- Ricky Perry, 45 - Trespassing
- Nathan Plume, 34 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Taylor Kraft, 30 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Careless Driving, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability
- Malinda Harvell, 42 - Failure to Comply
Christina's Bridal Showcase 2023
Gallery Credit: Christina's and Crown Formalwear
Casper's Most Wanted - January 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department