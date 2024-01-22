Natrona County Arrest Log (1/19/24 – 1/22/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

James Murphy, 38 - Failure to Comply

Michael Brown, 34 - Failure to Comply

Veronica Hancock, 40 - Failure to Comply

James Shores, 61 - Serve Jail Time

Garrett Blanchard, 37 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense, Interfere With Peace Officer, failure to Comply

Savanna Sylvester, 35 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Cause Bodily Injury to Peace Officer

Anacin Belving, 34 - Failure to Comply

Kimberly Benoit, 56 - DUI, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense

Cheyenne Swett, 32 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Battery

Justus Golding, 21 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Insurance Violation - No Current Liability

Everett Addison, 40 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Jennifer Carey, 39 - County Warrant

Toni Brown, 34 - DUI, Reckless Endangering, Theft - $1000 or More, Careless Driving - 1st Offense

Timothy Sadler, 57 - Trespassing

Skye Keller, 19 - Failure to Appear

Craig Wells, 32 - DUI, Interfere With Peace Officer

Ryan Russell, 40 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant

Colbie Abreu, 19 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Careless Driving - 1st Offense, Valid Drivers License

Bianca Curtin, 32 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Teobaldo Gonzales Vasquez, 32 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Driver's License Valid & Endorsements Required, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability

Cole Little White Man, 37 - Serve Jail Time

Travis Maddox, 58 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Tabatha Cool, 57 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Kelly Lockwood, 44 - Failure to Appear

Ricky Perry, 45 - Trespassing

Nathan Plume, 34 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Taylor Kraft, 30 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Careless Driving, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability

Malinda Harvell, 42 - Failure to Comply

