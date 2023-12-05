Natrona County Arrest Log (12/04/23 – 12/05/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Robin Collins, 44 - No Valid Drivers License, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Expired Temp License Permits, District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Andrea Scribner, 40 - Disturbing the Peace
- Marcus Hicks, 27 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Eldine Barker, 34 - Criminal Warrant
- Missy Buffalomeat, 23 - Hold for CAC
- Christopher Johnson, 43 - Failure to Appear
- Amber Salinas, 35 - Failure to Appear
- Robert Gunn, 53 - Failure to Comply
- Desirhea Waddell, 25 - Contract Hold
- Antonio Vera, 30 - Criminal Warrant
- Emery Riddle, 48 - Public Intoxication
- Luis Pineda-Garcia, 22 - Immigration Hold
- Ronald Knapp, 31 - Failure to Comply
- Lorraine Madison, 56 - Failure Comply
- Alexia Devore, Vehicle Exceed 65 MPH on Paved Roadway, DUI, Reckless Driving
- Katlynn Zimmerman, 27 - Noise - Loud & Unnecessary Noises
- Bob Addington, 46 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
- Jacob Hintz, 29 - Failure to Appear
