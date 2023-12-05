Natrona County Arrest Log (12/04/23 – 12/05/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Robin Collins, 44 - No Valid Drivers License, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Expired Temp License Permits, District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply

Andrea Scribner, 40 - Disturbing the Peace

Marcus Hicks, 27 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Eldine Barker, 34 - Criminal Warrant

Missy Buffalomeat, 23 - Hold for CAC

Christopher Johnson, 43 - Failure to Appear

Amber Salinas, 35 - Failure to Appear

Robert Gunn, 53 - Failure to Comply

Desirhea Waddell, 25 - Contract Hold

Antonio Vera, 30 - Criminal Warrant

Emery Riddle, 48 - Public Intoxication

Luis Pineda-Garcia, 22 - Immigration Hold

Ronald Knapp, 31 - Failure to Comply

Lorraine Madison, 56 - Failure Comply

Alexia Devore, Vehicle Exceed 65 MPH on Paved Roadway, DUI, Reckless Driving

Katlynn Zimmerman, 27 - Noise - Loud & Unnecessary Noises

Bob Addington, 46 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

Jacob Hintz, 29 - Failure to Appear

