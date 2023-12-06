Natrona County Arrest Log (12/05/23 – 12/06/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Angelo Arvizo, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III

Carrisa Eaton, 32 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Kristen Galles, 48 - Serve Jail Time

Tucker Wirfel, 36 - Courtesy Hold

Anthony Vargas, 36 - Contract Hold

Clint Hammell, 50 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Christopher Klingbeil, 46 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Ezra Wallace, 46 - Serve Jail Time

Shaundrea Carlson, 36 - Shoplifting, Marijuana - Possession

Juan Quinn, 24 - Drive While License Suspended, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Throw Burning Substance From Window

