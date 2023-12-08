Natrona County Arrest Log (12/07/23 – 12/08/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Latasha Bia, 31 - Failure to Comply

Everett Addison, 40 - Open Container

Matthew Geis, 50 - Failure to Appear

Robert Rowe, 31 - Serve Jail Time

John Gonzalez, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant

Grant Ponder, 50 - Courtesy Hold

Dietz Pongah, 25 - Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked

Anthony Steelman, 28 - Failure to Appear

Jamal Hayward, 46 - 46 - Theft - $1000 or More

