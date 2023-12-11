Natrona County Arrest Log (12/08/23 – 12/11/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Danny Tolman, 74 - County Warrant
- Kristofer Schultz, 48 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Kiley Fournier, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Lucas Nelson, 43 - Drive While License Suspended - 2nd Offense, Violate Protection Order
- Lucinda Wallowingbull, 31 - Failure to Appear,
- Bobby Rice, 40 - County Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Lucia Conner, 19 - Public Intoxication
- Juan Garcia-Carranza, 29 - DWUI, Public Intoxication, Improper Lane Usage
- Lea Yates, 49 - Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram or less, Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Controlled Substance - Cocaine/Crack - 5 grams or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less
- Franklin Lanier, 53 - Public Intoxication
- Emery Riddle, 48 - Shoplifting, Public Intoxication
- Brynn Martinez, 39 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense
- Trenton Williamson, 19 - Failure to Appear
- David Williamson, 53 - Interference, Public Intoxication
- Jenny Miller, 25 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid into Jail, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant 0 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III
- Meghan Devoe, 34 - Failure to Appear
- Kadan Anderson, 21 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest- Interference with Police
- Delroy Trujillo, 50 - County Warrant
- James Mavigliano, 44 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Timothy Sadler, 57 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant
- Philip Ross, 57 - Interfere with Peace Officer
- Shelly Reevis, 38 - Public Intoxication
- Rusty Limber Hand, 26 - Public Intoxication
- Jonathan Blake, 63 - Public Intoxication
- Pamela Lynch, 66 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams or less, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Substance
- Kathleen Lindsay, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Substance
- Amanda Jones, 32 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Michael Poulos, 39 - Failure to Comply
