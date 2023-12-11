Natrona County Arrest Log (12/08/23 – 12/11/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Danny Tolman, 74 - County Warrant

Kristofer Schultz, 48 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Kiley Fournier, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Lucas Nelson, 43 - Drive While License Suspended - 2nd Offense, Violate Protection Order

Lucinda Wallowingbull, 31 - Failure to Appear,

Bobby Rice, 40 - County Warrant, Failure to Comply

Lucia Conner, 19 - Public Intoxication

Juan Garcia-Carranza, 29 - DWUI, Public Intoxication, Improper Lane Usage

Lea Yates, 49 - Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram or less, Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Controlled Substance - Cocaine/Crack - 5 grams or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less

Franklin Lanier, 53 - Public Intoxication

Emery Riddle, 48 - Shoplifting, Public Intoxication

Brynn Martinez, 39 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense

Trenton Williamson, 19 - Failure to Appear

David Williamson, 53 - Interference, Public Intoxication

Jenny Miller, 25 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid into Jail, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant 0 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III

Meghan Devoe, 34 - Failure to Appear

Kadan Anderson, 21 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest- Interference with Police

Delroy Trujillo, 50 - County Warrant

James Mavigliano, 44 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Timothy Sadler, 57 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant

Philip Ross, 57 - Interfere with Peace Officer

Shelly Reevis, 38 - Public Intoxication

Rusty Limber Hand, 26 - Public Intoxication

Jonathan Blake, 63 - Public Intoxication

Pamela Lynch, 66 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams or less, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Substance

Kathleen Lindsay, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Substance

Amanda Jones, 32 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Michael Poulos, 39 - Failure to Comply



'Yellowstone' Television Series Now Has Food Products in Wyoming Stores Gallery Credit: Walmart.com