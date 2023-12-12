Natrona County Arrest Log (12/11/23 – 12/12/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Marjorie Hoffman, 65 - Disturbing the Peace

Colton Robb, 18 - Serve Jail Time

Aaron Miracle, 50 - Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II

Melanie Sorensen, 52 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Dawn Jackson, 39 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Michael Jonnassen, 28 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant

Christopher White, 36 - Failure to Comply

Ethan Burgess, 23 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Vehicle Superintendents Speed Zone, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Drive Without Interlock Device (2nd Offense), Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Gideon Jackson, 20 - No Valid Drivers License, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams or less

