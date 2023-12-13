Natrona County Arrest Log (12/12/23 – 12/13/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Shawn Hoffman, 47 - Contract Hold
- Michael English, 47 - Failure to Comply
- Jubelle Hebah, 39 - Courtesy Hold
- Fancisco corral-Dojorquez, 35 - Immigration Hold
- Miguel Lopez-Vasquez, 33 - Immigration Hold
- Samuel Fales, 42 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Criminal Entry, Failure to Comply
- Benjamin Jackson-Rocca, 19 - Bond Revocation
- Frank Morgan, 27 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol Controlled Substance
- Zachary Foster, 41 - Failure to Comply
- Christina Counts, 39 - Failure to Comply
- Jeremy Poole, 44 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Lanae Neuroth, 32 - Criminal Warrant
- Richard Winter, 56 - DUI
- Melany Miracle 53 - Failure to Comply
- Holly Olsen, 44 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Ryan Selestay, 38 - DUI, Parking Prohibited on Controlled - Access
- Rosaline Addison, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole
'Yellowstone' Television Series Now Has Food Products in Wyoming Stores
Gallery Credit: Walmart.com
Please Stop Doing These 10 Things at Walmart in Casper
Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke