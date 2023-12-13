Natrona County Arrest Log (12/12/23 – 12/13/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Shawn Hoffman, 47 - Contract Hold

Michael English, 47 - Failure to Comply

Jubelle Hebah, 39 - Courtesy Hold

Fancisco corral-Dojorquez, 35 - Immigration Hold

Miguel Lopez-Vasquez, 33 - Immigration Hold

Samuel Fales, 42 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Criminal Entry, Failure to Comply

Benjamin Jackson-Rocca, 19 - Bond Revocation

Frank Morgan, 27 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol Controlled Substance

Zachary Foster, 41 - Failure to Comply

Christina Counts, 39 - Failure to Comply

Jeremy Poole, 44 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Lanae Neuroth, 32 - Criminal Warrant

Richard Winter, 56 - DUI

Melany Miracle 53 - Failure to Comply

Holly Olsen, 44 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Ryan Selestay, 38 - DUI, Parking Prohibited on Controlled - Access

Rosaline Addison, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole

