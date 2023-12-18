Natrona County Arrest Log (12/15/23 – 12/18/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jennifer Kruger, 45 - Failure to Appear

Rusty Limber Hand, 26 - Public Intoxication

James Shores, 61 - Soliciting on Streets and Highways

Terrance Fullerton, 26 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for Probation and Parole

Mark Gonzales, 62 - Failure to Comply

Cynthia Pitt, 50 - Serve Jail Time

Trinity Rowland, 23 - Criminal Trespass

Braden Picotte, 22 - Public Intoxication, Property Damage, Trespassing

Jaelynne Piper, 22 - Trespassing, Property Damage, Public Intoxication

Shakeel Kahn, 57 - Contract Hold

Brodey Burnett, 32 - DUI

James Wessollek, 19 - Under 21: Drive With Alcohol, Under 21 - Consume Alcohol

Jaidee St John, 20 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Victor Sinn, 23 - DUI, Open Container, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane

Justin Fraser, 33 - County Warrant

Colette Andersen, 27 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container

Bryce Neuharth, 33 - DUI, Reckless Driving, Open Container

Alexis Philips, 20 - Serve Jail Time

Heather Hasvold, 39 - County Warrant

Deangela Picek, 31 - Criminal Warrant, Contract Hold

Tanna Kirk, 30 - Contract Hold

Chad Stewart, 51 - Failure to Appear, Contract Hold

Jordan Schmidt, 30 - Possession of controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Theft - Under $1000

Floyd Oldman, 43 - Public Intoxication

Kimberly Diekemper, 37 - Failure to Appear, Criminal Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant

Richard Morales, 60 - Public Intoxication

Carl Rogers, 50 - Public Intoxication

Everett Crossan, 32 - Serve Jail Time

Philip Diekemper, 41 - Criminal Bench Warrant, Hold for CAC

Santiego Longtine, 23 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Trevor Hyde, 26 - Failure to Comply

Jonathan Blake, 63 - Public Intoxication

Judy Portice, 67 - DUI, Open Container, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense

Angela Austin, 35 - Serve Jail Time

Richard Horton, 52 - Failure to Comply

Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication

Dacota Thompson, 30 - Failure to Comply

Casper Shares Beautiful Christmas Decorations Casperites share their beautiful holiday lights and Christmas trees Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke