Natrona County Arrest Log (12/15/23 – 12/18/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jennifer Kruger, 45 - Failure to Appear
- Rusty Limber Hand, 26 - Public Intoxication
- James Shores, 61 - Soliciting on Streets and Highways
- Terrance Fullerton, 26 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Mark Gonzales, 62 - Failure to Comply
- Cynthia Pitt, 50 - Serve Jail Time
- Trinity Rowland, 23 - Criminal Trespass
- Braden Picotte, 22 - Public Intoxication, Property Damage, Trespassing
- Jaelynne Piper, 22 - Trespassing, Property Damage, Public Intoxication
- Shakeel Kahn, 57 - Contract Hold
- Brodey Burnett, 32 - DUI
- James Wessollek, 19 - Under 21: Drive With Alcohol, Under 21 - Consume Alcohol
- Jaidee St John, 20 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Victor Sinn, 23 - DUI, Open Container, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane
- Justin Fraser, 33 - County Warrant
- Colette Andersen, 27 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container
- Bryce Neuharth, 33 - DUI, Reckless Driving, Open Container
- Alexis Philips, 20 - Serve Jail Time
- Heather Hasvold, 39 - County Warrant
- Deangela Picek, 31 - Criminal Warrant, Contract Hold
- Tanna Kirk, 30 - Contract Hold
- Chad Stewart, 51 - Failure to Appear, Contract Hold
- Jordan Schmidt, 30 - Possession of controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Theft - Under $1000
- Floyd Oldman, 43 - Public Intoxication
- Kimberly Diekemper, 37 - Failure to Appear, Criminal Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant
- Richard Morales, 60 - Public Intoxication
- Carl Rogers, 50 - Public Intoxication
- Everett Crossan, 32 - Serve Jail Time
- Philip Diekemper, 41 - Criminal Bench Warrant, Hold for CAC
- Santiego Longtine, 23 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Trevor Hyde, 26 - Failure to Comply
- Jonathan Blake, 63 - Public Intoxication
- Judy Portice, 67 - DUI, Open Container, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense
- Angela Austin, 35 - Serve Jail Time
- Richard Horton, 52 - Failure to Comply
- Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication
- Dacota Thompson, 30 - Failure to Comply
Casper Shares Beautiful Christmas Decorations
Casperites share their beautiful holiday lights and Christmas trees
Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke
Casper's Favorite Christmas Movies According to Facebook
Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke