Natrona County Arrest Log (12/18/23 – 12/19/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Matthew Lose, 43 - Trespassing, Property Damage

Steven Rodgers, 46 - Failure to Appear

Tristin Burnett, 25 - Serve Jail Time

Rita Lopez, 37 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication

Derek Turman, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Charles Henderson, 52 - Serving Weekends

Charles Denney, 45 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Timothy Sadler, 57 - Public Intoxication

Landon Spencer, 21 - Failure to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant

Casey Cowan, 32 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Aggravated Assault & Battery

