Natrona County Arrest Log (12/22/23 – 12/26/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Gerald Finch, 55 - Failure to Comply

Kristopher Boyce, 20 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Megan Day, 29 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Charles Deiter, 74 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

James Mavigliano, 44 - Public Intoxication

Payne Yellowrobe, 37 - Failure to Comply

Sharon Pinkert, 52 - Failure to Appear

Joshua Nicholson, 44 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Aarron Kain, 34 - Walk Where No Sidewalks

Michael Carpenter, 34 - Failure to Appear

Sergio Gonzalez, 32 - No Valid Drivers License, Open Container, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Lisa Bennett, 28 - Failure to Appear

James Shore, 61 - Public Intoxication

Jennifer Krueger, 45 - Trespassing, Shoplifting

Crista Kimball, 39 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply

Christopher Lawrence, 31 - Bond Revocation

Jerold Green, 73 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Wrong Way on a One Way Street

Brian Radtke, 39 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container

Dante Johnson, 32 - Burglary, Theft - Under $1000.Possession Burglars Tools

Douglas Rooney, 27 - Trespassing

Perry Fast Wolf, 37 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Insurance, Turning - Requires Signal & Safety, Speeding, Registration Motor Vehicle - No current

Elliot Aeschliman, 18 - Serve Jail Time

Viola Ballieu, 43 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Benjamin Johnson, 22 - Failure to Comply

Samuel Nania, 45 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense

Rita Lopez, 37 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Warrant

Shane Wolfe, 36 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Jordan Bernard, 32 - Criminal Warrant

Patrick Walker, 59 - Failure to Appear

Cristie Love, 47 - Failure to Comply

Jonathan Blake, 63 - Public Intoxication

