Natrona County Arrest Log (12/22/23 – 12/26/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Gerald Finch, 55 - Failure to Comply
- Kristopher Boyce, 20 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Megan Day, 29 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Charles Deiter, 74 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- James Mavigliano, 44 - Public Intoxication
- Payne Yellowrobe, 37 - Failure to Comply
- Sharon Pinkert, 52 - Failure to Appear
- Joshua Nicholson, 44 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Aarron Kain, 34 - Walk Where No Sidewalks
- Michael Carpenter, 34 - Failure to Appear
- Sergio Gonzalez, 32 - No Valid Drivers License, Open Container, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Lisa Bennett, 28 - Failure to Appear
- James Shore, 61 - Public Intoxication
- Jennifer Krueger, 45 - Trespassing, Shoplifting
- Crista Kimball, 39 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply
- Christopher Lawrence, 31 - Bond Revocation
- Jerold Green, 73 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Wrong Way on a One Way Street
- Brian Radtke, 39 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container
- Dante Johnson, 32 - Burglary, Theft - Under $1000.Possession Burglars Tools
- Douglas Rooney, 27 - Trespassing
- Perry Fast Wolf, 37 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Insurance, Turning - Requires Signal & Safety, Speeding, Registration Motor Vehicle - No current
- Elliot Aeschliman, 18 - Serve Jail Time
- Viola Ballieu, 43 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Benjamin Johnson, 22 - Failure to Comply
- Samuel Nania, 45 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense
- Rita Lopez, 37 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Warrant
- Shane Wolfe, 36 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Jordan Bernard, 32 - Criminal Warrant
- Patrick Walker, 59 - Failure to Appear
- Cristie Love, 47 - Failure to Comply
- Jonathan Blake, 63 - Public Intoxication
