Natrona County Arrest Log (1/2/24 – 1/3/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Samuel Nania, 45 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Ashley Kinsey, 38 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Colton Minard, 24 - Hold for Probation and Parole

James Hitt, 66 - Public Intoxication

Stanley Hurst, 50 - Failure to Comply

Raelee Elkins, 25 - Failure to Comply

Harley Davis, 33 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Matthew Mitchell, 30 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked

Ashlee Neal, 29 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Careless Driving

