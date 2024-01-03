Natrona County Arrest Log (1/2/24 – 1/3/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Samuel Nania, 45 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Ashley Kinsey, 38 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Colton Minard, 24 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- James Hitt, 66 - Public Intoxication
- Stanley Hurst, 50 - Failure to Comply
- Raelee Elkins, 25 - Failure to Comply
- Harley Davis, 33 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Matthew Mitchell, 30 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked
- Ashlee Neal, 29 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Careless Driving
