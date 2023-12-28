Natrona County Arrest Log (12/27/23 – 12/28/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Eduardo Jimenez, 42 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

David Dryden, 51 - Disturbing the Peace, Trespassing, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

James Nemeth, 65 - Contract Hold

Rory Dangel, 33 - Serve Jail Time

Michelle Ford, 19 - Failure to Appear

Jason Blackley, 42 - Criminal Warrant

Austin Wilson, 19 - Failure to Comply

Zachary Allen, 34 - NCIC Hit

Bessie Sotelo, 45 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Raylene Cooley, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, DUI, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Interfere With Peace Officer

