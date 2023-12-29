Natrona County Arrest Log (12/28/23 – 12/29/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Nikki Politte, 38 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Open Container, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, No Registration, No Seat Belt: Driver, No Valid Drivers License, Hold for Wyoming Women's Center

Michael Cottle, 66 - Parks - Alcohol and Public Intoxication, Open Container

Bonnie Corkle, 66 - Criminal Warrant

Joshua Haworth, 33 - Failure to Appear

Jose Jassir Epieyu, 25 - Immigration Hold

Stetson Cartier, 26 - Serve Jail Time

Jaxon Gough, 25 - Failure to Appear

Linsey Bondi, 37 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Craig Shain, 51 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Amber Harris, 39 - Failure to Appear, Drive While License Suspended/Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Registration Motor Vehicle - No current

Jonathan Blake, 63 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Kolton Bagent, 25 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Feliciano Quiroz, 62 - NCIC Hit,

Justin Moots, 28 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Rodney Erickson, 59 - Failure to Appear

