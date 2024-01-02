Natrona County Arrest Log (12/29/23 – 1/2/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Scott Voyles, 35 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Speeding, Insurance Violation - No Insurance, Seatbelt Violation - Driver/Child, County Warrant
- Thomas Brown, 52 - Open Container
- Daniel Harris, 55 - Theft - $1000 or More
- Timothy Sadler, 57 - Trespassing
- Alyssa Johnson, 32 - Bond Revocation
- Nicole McCall, 32 - Serve Jail Time
- Aaron Harmon, 46 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Tina Reeves, 51 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Payne Yellowrobe, 37 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Scott Johnson, 38 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Joanne James, 32 - Trespassing, Failure to Comply
- Keith Moore, 49 - Failure to Comply
- Justin Hamlin, 27 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Speed Too Fast for Conditions
- David Smith, 40 - Trespassing, Shoplifting, Public Intoxication
- Robyn Drake, 46 - Aggravated Assault & Battery
- Orion Mestas, 22 - Interfere With Peace Officer
- Douglas Johnson, 33 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram
- Dylan Atack, 25 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Registration Motor Vehicle - No Current, Open Container
- Tiffany Wood, 35 - Failure to Comply
- Ben Bustos, 36 - District Court Bench Warrant, NCIC Hit
- Michael Johnson, 44 - County Warrant
- Jeryell Brigance, 33 - DUI, Open Container, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Troy Tolhurst, 52 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Esperanza Roldan, 23 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- Tracey Olsen, 46 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Felonious Restraint
- Trinity Rowland, 23 - Wrong Way on a One Way Street, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Marijuana - Possession
- James Darrah, 58 - DUI, Open Container, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense
- Olen Robinson, 63 - Failure to Appear
- Benjamin Wolfe, 34 - Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Vehicle Registration & License/Resident, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Austen Megarity, 27 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Speeding, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Marijuana - Possession
- Joseph Grant, 34 - DUI, Open Container, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked
- Felix Caal, 23 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Drivers License - Valid & Endorsements Required,
- Kayla Tamblyn, 22 - Failure to Comply
- Austin McGrady, 25 - DUI
- Ethan Blizzard, 29 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Keith Wiginton, 48 - DUI
- Gavin Adams, 32 - DWUI
- Sharon Sleep, 43 - Shoplifting, Trespassing
- Jerico Roberts, 42 - County Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Donald Bonk, 65 - 911 Other Than Emergency Purpose
- Cagney Roemmich, 31 - Failure to Appear
- Pamela Wilkes, 23 - Failure to Appear, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
- Armando Martinez, 34 - Failure to Comply
