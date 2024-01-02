Natrona County Arrest Log (12/29/23 – 1/2/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Scott Voyles, 35 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Speeding, Insurance Violation - No Insurance, Seatbelt Violation - Driver/Child, County Warrant

Thomas Brown, 52 - Open Container

Daniel Harris, 55 - Theft - $1000 or More

Timothy Sadler, 57 - Trespassing

Alyssa Johnson, 32 - Bond Revocation

Nicole McCall, 32 - Serve Jail Time

Aaron Harmon, 46 - District Court Bench Warrant

Tina Reeves, 51 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Interfere With Peace Officer

Payne Yellowrobe, 37 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Scott Johnson, 38 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Joanne James, 32 - Trespassing, Failure to Comply

Keith Moore, 49 - Failure to Comply

Justin Hamlin, 27 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Speed Too Fast for Conditions

David Smith, 40 - Trespassing, Shoplifting, Public Intoxication

Robyn Drake, 46 - Aggravated Assault & Battery

Orion Mestas, 22 - Interfere With Peace Officer

Douglas Johnson, 33 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram

Dylan Atack, 25 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Registration Motor Vehicle - No Current, Open Container

Tiffany Wood, 35 - Failure to Comply

Ben Bustos, 36 - District Court Bench Warrant, NCIC Hit

Michael Johnson, 44 - County Warrant

Jeryell Brigance, 33 - DUI, Open Container, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, Interfere With Peace Officer

Troy Tolhurst, 52 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Esperanza Roldan, 23 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Tracey Olsen, 46 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Felonious Restraint

Trinity Rowland, 23 - Wrong Way on a One Way Street, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Marijuana - Possession

James Darrah, 58 - DUI, Open Container, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense

Olen Robinson, 63 - Failure to Appear

Benjamin Wolfe, 34 - Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Vehicle Registration & License/Resident, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Austen Megarity, 27 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Speeding, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Marijuana - Possession

Joseph Grant, 34 - DUI, Open Container, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked

Felix Caal, 23 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Drivers License - Valid & Endorsements Required,

Kayla Tamblyn, 22 - Failure to Comply

Austin McGrady, 25 - DUI

Ethan Blizzard, 29 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Keith Wiginton, 48 - DUI

Gavin Adams, 32 - DWUI

Sharon Sleep, 43 - Shoplifting, Trespassing

Jerico Roberts, 42 - County Warrant, Failure to Comply

Donald Bonk, 65 - 911 Other Than Emergency Purpose

Cagney Roemmich, 31 - Failure to Appear

Pamela Wilkes, 23 - Failure to Appear, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

Armando Martinez, 34 - Failure to Comply

'Yellowstone' Television Series Now Has Food Products in Wyoming Stores Gallery Credit: Walmart.com