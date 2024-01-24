Natrona County Arrest Log (1/23/24 – 1/24/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Eddie Hill, 49 - Failure to Comply
- Juanita Sosa, 36 - County Warrant
- Shelly Reevis, 38 - Public Intoxication
- Linsey Bondi, 37 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Shantel Webb, 31 - Burglary: Building, Burglary: Vehicle, Theft - $1000 or More
- Daniel Dewitt, 36 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Jhoel Hernandez-Baez, 32 - Immigration Hold
- Ashley Cupp, 33 - Shoplifting, Failure to Comply
- Robert Byers, 44 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Gregory Harvey, 41 - Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked
- Marcus Brown, 45 - Parks: Alcohol and Public Intoxication
