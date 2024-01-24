Natrona County Arrest Log (1/23/24 – 1/24/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Eddie Hill, 49 - Failure to Comply

Juanita Sosa, 36 - County Warrant

Shelly Reevis, 38 - Public Intoxication

Linsey Bondi, 37 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer

Shantel Webb, 31 - Burglary: Building, Burglary: Vehicle, Theft - $1000 or More

Daniel Dewitt, 36 - District Court Bench Warrant

Jhoel Hernandez-Baez, 32 - Immigration Hold

Ashley Cupp, 33 - Shoplifting, Failure to Comply

Robert Byers, 44 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Gregory Harvey, 41 - Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked

Marcus Brown, 45 - Parks: Alcohol and Public Intoxication

Casper's Most Wanted - January 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department