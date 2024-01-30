Natrona County Arrest Log (1/29/24 – 1/30/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Justin Dolan, 28 - Serve Jail Time
- Lauri Liptak, 57 - County Warrant
- Sunshine Wilson, 41 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Benjamin Wallace, 20 - Reckless Driving
- Thomas McClellan, 50 - Disturbing the Peace, Littering
- Marisa Santos, 27 - Public Intoxication
- Zianna Romo, 22 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Registration Motor Vehicle - No current, Failure to Appear
- Justin Pedersen, 26 - Trespassing
- Matthew Lose, 43 - Public Intoxication
- Kimberly Proudfoot, 32 - Criminal Trespass, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
