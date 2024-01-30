Natrona County Arrest Log (1/29/24 – 1/30/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Justin Dolan, 28 - Serve Jail Time

Lauri Liptak, 57 - County Warrant

Sunshine Wilson, 41 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Benjamin Wallace, 20 - Reckless Driving

Thomas McClellan, 50 - Disturbing the Peace, Littering

Marisa Santos, 27 - Public Intoxication

Zianna Romo, 22 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Registration Motor Vehicle - No current, Failure to Appear

Justin Pedersen, 26 - Trespassing

Matthew Lose, 43 - Public Intoxication

Kimberly Proudfoot, 32 - Criminal Trespass, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Heavy Police Presence at Armed Standoff in Casper On September 8, 2023, an armed, barricaded suspect was taken into custody. The standoff occured on the corner of S. Wisconsin street and E. 12th. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media