Natrona County Arrest Log (1/30/24 – 1/31/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Tracy Miller, 28 - Courtesy Hold
- John Ray, 42 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams
- Gideon Jackson, 20 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Theft - $1000 or More, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Clinton Palmer, 26 - County Warrant
- Gregg Oler, 60 - Robbery: Threaten
- Teodoro Lizardi-Alonso, 36 - Contract Hold
- Gabriel Tanner, 42 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Speeding, Open Container
- Chad Stewart, 51 - Contract Hold
- Brandi Moon, 27 - Public Intoxication, Shoplifting
- Garrett Blanchard, 37 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
- David Smith, 40 - Public Intoxication, Failure to Appear
- Evan Yates, 68 - Failure to Comly
- Kurtis Kellch, 34 - Open Container, Resisting Arrest, Trespassing
Casper's Most Wanted - January 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
Heavy Police Presence at Armed Standoff in Casper
On September 8, 2023, an armed, barricaded suspect was taken into custody. The standoff occured on the corner of S. Wisconsin street and E. 12th.
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media