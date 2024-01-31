Natrona County Arrest Log (1/30/24 – 1/31/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Tracy Miller, 28 - Courtesy Hold

John Ray, 42 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams

Gideon Jackson, 20 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Theft - $1000 or More, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Clinton Palmer, 26 - County Warrant

Gregg Oler, 60 - Robbery: Threaten

Teodoro Lizardi-Alonso, 36 - Contract Hold

Gabriel Tanner, 42 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Speeding, Open Container

Chad Stewart, 51 - Contract Hold

Brandi Moon, 27 - Public Intoxication, Shoplifting

Garrett Blanchard, 37 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

David Smith, 40 - Public Intoxication, Failure to Appear

Evan Yates, 68 - Failure to Comly

Kurtis Kellch, 34 - Open Container, Resisting Arrest, Trespassing

