Natrona County Arrest Log (1/31/24 – 2/1/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Chad Harpster, 36 - Domestic Battery - 3rd or Subsequent Offense, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault & Battery, Reckless Endangering, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, False Imprisonment
- Jaelynne Piper, 23 - Trespassing, Resisting Arrest
- Connor McCoul, 21 - Property Destruction: $1000 or More, Burglary: Building
- Trinity Rowland, 23 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Cause Bodily Injury to Peace Officer, Disarm Peace Officer
- Sierra White, 25 - Serve Jail Time
- Derek Turman, 31, - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Tyler Taylor, 31 - Criminal Warrant
- Heather Evans, 39 - Criminal Warrant
- Ronald Hanson, 49 - Failure to Comply
- James Fankhauser, 72 - DWUI, Open Container
- Cesar Perez Zuniga, 29 - Immigration Hold
- Hilario Mendoza Rodiquez, 38 - Immigration Hold
- Shanna Jolley, 35 - Courtesy Hold
- Thomas Hall, 64 - Violate Protection Order
- Brianna Taggert, 29 - Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotics Controlled Substance
- Dillion Wise, 29 - Failure to Appear
- Kaleb Shoemaker, 18 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
