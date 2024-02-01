Natrona County Arrest Log (1/31/24 – 2/1/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Chad Harpster, 36 - Domestic Battery - 3rd or Subsequent Offense, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault & Battery, Reckless Endangering, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, False Imprisonment

Jaelynne Piper, 23 - Trespassing, Resisting Arrest

Connor McCoul, 21 - Property Destruction: $1000 or More, Burglary: Building

Trinity Rowland, 23 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Cause Bodily Injury to Peace Officer, Disarm Peace Officer

Sierra White, 25 - Serve Jail Time

Derek Turman, 31, - Hold for Probation and Parole

Tyler Taylor, 31 - Criminal Warrant

Heather Evans, 39 - Criminal Warrant

Ronald Hanson, 49 - Failure to Comply

James Fankhauser, 72 - DWUI, Open Container

Cesar Perez Zuniga, 29 - Immigration Hold

Hilario Mendoza Rodiquez, 38 - Immigration Hold

Shanna Jolley, 35 - Courtesy Hold

Thomas Hall, 64 - Violate Protection Order

Brianna Taggert, 29 - Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotics Controlled Substance

Dillion Wise, 29 - Failure to Appear

Kaleb Shoemaker, 18 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

