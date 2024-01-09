Natrona County Arrest Log (1/8/24 – 1/9/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Aaron Miracle, 50 - Serve Jail Time
- Jonathan Delgado-Ramirez, 18 - Serve Jail Time
- Justin Edwards, 36 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Winter Runs Close To Lodge, 35 - County Warrant
- Jon Werner, 57 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Leave the Scene of Accident
- Benjamin Macias, 39 - No Registration and Improper Display, When Lighted Lamps & Illuminating Device, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Michael Seivewright, 59 - Theft - $1000 or More, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked
- Gabrielle Swanson, 25 - Hold for Circuit Court
- Cynthia Rich, 57 - Failure to Comply
- Dustin Dixon, 58 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Louis Yellowfox, 39 - Public Intoxication, Spitting in Public Prohibited
- Chance Johnson, 27 - Failure to Comply
