Natrona County Arrest Log (1/8/24 – 1/9/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Aaron Miracle, 50 - Serve Jail Time

Jonathan Delgado-Ramirez, 18 - Serve Jail Time

Justin Edwards, 36 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Winter Runs Close To Lodge, 35 - County Warrant

Jon Werner, 57 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Leave the Scene of Accident

Benjamin Macias, 39 - No Registration and Improper Display, When Lighted Lamps & Illuminating Device, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Michael Seivewright, 59 - Theft - $1000 or More, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked

Gabrielle Swanson, 25 - Hold for Circuit Court

Cynthia Rich, 57 - Failure to Comply

Dustin Dixon, 58 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Louis Yellowfox, 39 - Public Intoxication, Spitting in Public Prohibited

Chance Johnson, 27 - Failure to Comply

