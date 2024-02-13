Natrona County Arrest Log (2/11/24 – 2/13/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Victor Roldan, 40 - Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Hope Gallagher, 37 - Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked

Bradley Allgeier, 53 - NCIC Hit, Failure to Comply

Patrick Schubert, 34 - Assault & Battery, Disturbing the Peace, Property Damage

Shawna Hansen, 36 - District court Bench Warrant

Ariana Upton, 46 - Serve Jail Time

Jacquelyn Tuttle, 40 - Failure to Comply

Joseph Neese, 22 - Failure to Appear

Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication

Tayden Rodruguez, 22 - Failure to Appear

Quintin Sulzie, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Luke McCusker, 41 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Driver's License - Valid & Endorsements Required

Brooke Olson, 41 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid Into Jail

Reneil Cisneros, 53 - Criminal Warrant, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer, Obey Traffic Contr Device, Traffic Contr Signals: Green, Failure to Comply, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III, Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III

Lucas Nelson, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

