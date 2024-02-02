Natrona County Arrest Log (2/1/24 – 2/2/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Trevor Cecchettini, 50 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Russell Black, 27 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Jaimee Lewis, 42 - Contract Hold
- Quintin Sulzie, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Lucia Conner, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jeremy Bansept, 34 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Bradley Froke, 61 - Failure to Appear
- Monica Froke, 46 - Failure to Comply
- Phoebe Soundingsides, 38 - Hold for CAC
- Sheldon Evans, 33 - Public Intoxication, Possession of Controlled Substance
- Gerardo Espinoza, 35 - DUI, Careless Driving: 1st Offense, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Gary Armstrong, 50 - Assault & Battery, DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- Jesse Pangus, 33 - Failure to Comply
