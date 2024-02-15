Natrona County Arrest Log (2/14/24 – 2/15/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jonathan Blake, 63 - Open Container, Public Intoxication

Pete Anderson, 37 - Serve Jail Time

Stephen Novak, 52 - Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant

Brittney Titchener, 25 - Courtesy Hold

Brian Baldivia, 49 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant

Michael Little Bird, 24 - Public Intoxication

Jasmine Gladue, 32 - Hold for Other Agency

Jeffrey Yerks, 49 - Hold for Other Agency

Michelle France, 32 - Hold for Other Agency

Alec Skinner, 29 - Courtesy Hold

Guy Lucero, 61 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication

Colby Stevens, 33 - Courtesy Hold

Ximena Juarez, 19 - Liquor Law - Minor Possesses Alcohol, Marijuana - Possession,

Daniel Galindre, 33 - Public Intoxication

Carol Hughes, 58 - Public Intoxication

Kirk Steffey, 45 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

Jeffrey Scott, 41 - Failure to Comply

Gade Oldaker, 54 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Isaiah Montiano Like, 25 - Failure to Comply, Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest, Shoplifting - 1st Offense

