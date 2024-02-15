Natrona County Arrest Log (2/14/24 – 2/15/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jonathan Blake, 63 - Open Container, Public Intoxication
- Pete Anderson, 37 - Serve Jail Time
- Stephen Novak, 52 - Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant
- Brittney Titchener, 25 - Courtesy Hold
- Brian Baldivia, 49 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant
- Michael Little Bird, 24 - Public Intoxication
- Jasmine Gladue, 32 - Hold for Other Agency
- Jeffrey Yerks, 49 - Hold for Other Agency
- Michelle France, 32 - Hold for Other Agency
- Alec Skinner, 29 - Courtesy Hold
- Guy Lucero, 61 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication
- Colby Stevens, 33 - Courtesy Hold
- Ximena Juarez, 19 - Liquor Law - Minor Possesses Alcohol, Marijuana - Possession,
- Daniel Galindre, 33 - Public Intoxication
- Carol Hughes, 58 - Public Intoxication
- Kirk Steffey, 45 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
- Jeffrey Scott, 41 - Failure to Comply
- Gade Oldaker, 54 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Isaiah Montiano Like, 25 - Failure to Comply, Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest, Shoplifting - 1st Offense
