Natrona County Arrest Log (2/16/24 – 2/21/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Ethan Herrera, 27 - County Warrant, Hold for Probation and Parole

Everett Addison, 40 - Public Intoxication

Michael Chase, 27 - Serving Weekends

Cynthia Pitt, 50 - Serve Jail Time

William McKinney, 43 - Criminal Warrant

D Artagnan Loyd, 30 - Criminal Warrant

Zakary Gunn, 25 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability

Shelly Parker, 50 - Failure to Comply

Paige Anderson, 28 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

John Pearce, 50 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Shania Combs, 25 - Disturbing the Peace

Dante Allison, 23 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Rita Willow, 37 - Public Intoxication, Failure to Comply

Garrett McKinzie, 37 - Criminal Bench Warrant, Shoplifting 1st Offense

Lance Morehead, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Dustin Chase, 36 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense

Kristofer Schultz, 49 - Resisting Arrest, Walking Along Roadways or Highways, Failure to Comply

Lanae Neuroth, 32 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Melvin Long, 38 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense

Lane Nicholson, 18 - Theft - Under $1000, Reckless Endangering: Firearm

Geyamkhosi Gilliam, 46 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Elijah Hunt, 37 - Petit Larceny 1st Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Daniel Teel, 47 - Failure to Comply

Chance Larson, 25 - DUI

Brain DePaolo, 48 - Violate Temp Protection Order

Rashal Williams, 28 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Vincent Shelton, 32 - Failure to Comply

Thomas Donarski, 36 - DUI

Casey Clement, 50 - Failure to Appear

Benjamin Griffith, 55 - Failure to Comply

Gabriel Gonzales, 51 - Failure to Comply

Jovan Presbury, 35 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Kimbra Taggart, 25 - Failure to Comply, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

Darius Brigance, 32 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Michael Little Bird, 24 - Theft: Under $1000, Pedestrian Under the Influence

Adam Gates, 41 - Failure to Comply

Andrew Oldman, 22 - Publix Intoxication

Brent Sanchez, 39 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Hold for CAC

Andrea Scribner, 41 - Criminal Warrant

Charles Lee, 42 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Dustin Kennedy, 38 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram

Breach of Peace, Failure to Comply

Justin Overman, 47 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Louise Boling, 36 - Failure to Appear

Jared Noseep, 25 - Hold for CAC

Gonzalo Parra-Munoz, 33 - Immigration Hold

Elburn Bailey, 43 - Failure to Comply

Thomas Brown, 52 - Public Intoxication

William Davis, 40 - Failure to Comply

Brittany Poole, 37 - Hold for CAC

Alicia Gray 38 - Serve Jail Time

Bonnie Corkle, 66 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Eduardo Maldonado-Rodriguez, 34 - Immigration Hold

Sergio Tevizo-Andujo, 28 - Immigration Hold

Matthew Geis, 50 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Michael Little Bird, 24 - Trespassing

Pamela Lynch, 67 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, No registration and Improper Display

Austin Martyn, 40 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked

Ryan Miller, 54 - County Warrant

Jesse Pangus, 33 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Weston Mason, 32 - Failure to Appear

Alfredo Santistevan, 49 - Walk Along Roadway When Sidewalk Provided, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Moriah Struck, 45 - Criminal Warrant

Dawn Haworth, 55 - Failure to Comply

Cecilia Warren, 31 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Casey Hudgens, 42 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Open Container

Nicolle Poucher, 31 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant

William McKinney, 43 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Justin Hoskins, 39 - Criminal Warrant

Austin McCallister, 34 - Public Intoxication, Possession of Controlled Substance

Maurice Thompson, 47 - Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked

