Natrona County Arrest Log (2/16/24 – 2/21/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Ethan Herrera, 27 - County Warrant, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Everett Addison, 40 - Public Intoxication
- Michael Chase, 27 - Serving Weekends
- Cynthia Pitt, 50 - Serve Jail Time
- William McKinney, 43 - Criminal Warrant
- D Artagnan Loyd, 30 - Criminal Warrant
- Zakary Gunn, 25 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability
- Shelly Parker, 50 - Failure to Comply
- Paige Anderson, 28 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- John Pearce, 50 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Shania Combs, 25 - Disturbing the Peace
- Dante Allison, 23 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Rita Willow, 37 - Public Intoxication, Failure to Comply
- Garrett McKinzie, 37 - Criminal Bench Warrant, Shoplifting 1st Offense
- Lance Morehead, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Dustin Chase, 36 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense
- Kristofer Schultz, 49 - Resisting Arrest, Walking Along Roadways or Highways, Failure to Comply
- Lanae Neuroth, 32 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Melvin Long, 38 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense
- Lane Nicholson, 18 - Theft - Under $1000, Reckless Endangering: Firearm
- Geyamkhosi Gilliam, 46 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Elijah Hunt, 37 - Petit Larceny 1st Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Daniel Teel, 47 - Failure to Comply
- Chance Larson, 25 - DUI
- Brain DePaolo, 48 - Violate Temp Protection Order
- Rashal Williams, 28 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Vincent Shelton, 32 - Failure to Comply
- Thomas Donarski, 36 - DUI
- Casey Clement, 50 - Failure to Appear
- Benjamin Griffith, 55 - Failure to Comply
- Gabriel Gonzales, 51 - Failure to Comply
- Jovan Presbury, 35 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Kimbra Taggart, 25 - Failure to Comply, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
- Darius Brigance, 32 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Michael Little Bird, 24 - Theft: Under $1000, Pedestrian Under the Influence
- Adam Gates, 41 - Failure to Comply
- Andrew Oldman, 22 - Publix Intoxication
- Brent Sanchez, 39 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Hold for CAC
- Andrea Scribner, 41 - Criminal Warrant
- Charles Lee, 42 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Dustin Kennedy, 38 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram
- Justin Overman, 47 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Louise Boling, 36 - Failure to Appear
- Jared Noseep, 25 - Hold for CAC
- Gonzalo Parra-Munoz, 33 - Immigration Hold
- Elburn Bailey, 43 - Failure to Comply
- Thomas Brown, 52 - Public Intoxication
- William Davis, 40 - Failure to Comply
- Brittany Poole, 37 - Hold for CAC
- Alicia Gray 38 - Serve Jail Time
- Bonnie Corkle, 66 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Eduardo Maldonado-Rodriguez, 34 - Immigration Hold
- Sergio Tevizo-Andujo, 28 - Immigration Hold
- Matthew Geis, 50 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Michael Little Bird, 24 - Trespassing
- Pamela Lynch, 67 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, No registration and Improper Display
- Austin Martyn, 40 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked
- Ryan Miller, 54 - County Warrant
- Jesse Pangus, 33 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Weston Mason, 32 - Failure to Appear
- Alfredo Santistevan, 49 - Walk Along Roadway When Sidewalk Provided, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Moriah Struck, 45 - Criminal Warrant
- Dawn Haworth, 55 - Failure to Comply
- Cecilia Warren, 31 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Casey Hudgens, 42 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Open Container
- Nicolle Poucher, 31 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant
- William McKinney, 43 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Justin Hoskins, 39 - Criminal Warrant
- Austin McCallister, 34 - Public Intoxication, Possession of Controlled Substance
- Maurice Thompson, 47 - Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked
