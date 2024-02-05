Natrona County Arrest Log (2/2/24 – 2/5/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Cynthia Pitt, 50 - Serve Jail Time

Christopher Addison, 45 - Failure to Comply

Colton Robb, 18 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Marlyee Friday, 21 - Robbery Threaten, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device

Amanda Wilson, 46 - Serve Jail Time

Anthony Lopez, 37 - Criminal Warrant

Amber Cook, 34 - Failure to Comply

Jordan Alegria, 23 - Failure to Comply

Noah Stevens, 22 - Hold for CAC

Eric Richardson, 56 - Failure to Comply

Dustin Bigmedicine, 42 - Public Intoxication, County Warrant

Shylene Arthur, 29 - Aggravated Assault & Battery

Marcus Brown, 45 - Public Intoxication

Lawrence Martinez, 25 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

William Mayle, 41 - Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Marijuana - Possession

Tanner Goodwin, 19 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container, Liquor Law - Minor Consumes Alcohol

Efren Haro Lopez, 61 - Serving Weekends

Everett Addison, 40 - Public Intoxication

Caleb Phelps, 41 - Public Intoxication

Frank Berris, 52 - Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Valid Certificate of Title, Convicted Felon Possession of Firearm, Contract Hold

Rachel Handley, 51 - Public Intoxication

Alicia Turner, 33 - Failure to Comply

Kooper Cavender, 24 - Failure to Comply

Allen Franklin, 20 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Christopher Morgado, 23 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container

Robert Byers, 44 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Noah Dewitt, 29 - DUI, Turn at Intersections, Interfere With Peace Officer

Izziah Douglass, 19 - Conspire to Commit Felony

Jarrett Kellch, 20 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Jayden Bennett, 18 - Aggravated Burglary - Deadly Weapon, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Daiyne Martinez, 19, Aggravated Burglary - Deadly Weapon, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Dante Johnson, 33 - Trespassing

Timothy Sadler, 57 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing, Aggressive Solicitation

Leah Fabian, 46 - Theft - $1000 or More

Jonathan Kittrell, 40 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container, Resisting Arrest

Trenton Williamson, 19 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense



