Natrona County Arrest Log (2/2/24 – 2/5/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Cynthia Pitt, 50 - Serve Jail Time
- Christopher Addison, 45 - Failure to Comply
- Colton Robb, 18 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Marlyee Friday, 21 - Robbery Threaten, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device
- Amanda Wilson, 46 - Serve Jail Time
- Anthony Lopez, 37 - Criminal Warrant
- Amber Cook, 34 - Failure to Comply
- Jordan Alegria, 23 - Failure to Comply
- Noah Stevens, 22 - Hold for CAC
- Eric Richardson, 56 - Failure to Comply
- Dustin Bigmedicine, 42 - Public Intoxication, County Warrant
- Shylene Arthur, 29 - Aggravated Assault & Battery
- Marcus Brown, 45 - Public Intoxication
- Lawrence Martinez, 25 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- William Mayle, 41 - Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Marijuana - Possession
- Tanner Goodwin, 19 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container, Liquor Law - Minor Consumes Alcohol
- Efren Haro Lopez, 61 - Serving Weekends
- Everett Addison, 40 - Public Intoxication
- Caleb Phelps, 41 - Public Intoxication
- Frank Berris, 52 - Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Valid Certificate of Title, Convicted Felon Possession of Firearm, Contract Hold
- Rachel Handley, 51 - Public Intoxication
- Alicia Turner, 33 - Failure to Comply
- Kooper Cavender, 24 - Failure to Comply
- Allen Franklin, 20 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Christopher Morgado, 23 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container
- Robert Byers, 44 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Noah Dewitt, 29 - DUI, Turn at Intersections, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Izziah Douglass, 19 - Conspire to Commit Felony
- Jarrett Kellch, 20 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Jayden Bennett, 18 - Aggravated Burglary - Deadly Weapon, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Daiyne Martinez, 19, Aggravated Burglary - Deadly Weapon, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Dante Johnson, 33 - Trespassing
- Timothy Sadler, 57 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing, Aggressive Solicitation
- Leah Fabian, 46 - Theft - $1000 or More
- Jonathan Kittrell, 40 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container, Resisting Arrest
- Trenton Williamson, 19 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
