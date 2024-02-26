Natrona County Arrest Log (2/23/24 – 2/26/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Maryellen Yates, 27 - Serve Jail Time
- Charley Hoffman. 44 - Serve Jail Time
- Janelle Hunt, 35 - Failure to Comply, Property Damage
- Lanny Wilson, 28 - Disturbing the Peace, Assault & Battery, Petit Larceny (Up to $20.00)
- Shania Combs, 25 - Public Intoxication
- Everett Addison, 40 - Public Intoxication
- Dante Johnson, 33 - Cause Bodily Injury to Peace Officer, Interfere With Peace Officer, Breach of Peace
- Tiffany Wood, 35 - Serve Jail Time
- Braden Picotte, 22 - Criminal Trespass
- Jarrod Lee, 36 - Public Intoxication
- Justin Fraser, 33 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense
- Daniel Culp, 34 - Violate Protection Order, Stalking: Felony, Violation or Order of Protection
- Faith Miller, 24 - Public Intoxication
- Herbert Wheeler, 37 - Breach of Peace
- Gerald Dehnert, 64 - Possession of Controlled - Powder or Crystal
- Julia Deshaw, 55 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram
- Benjamin Means, 62 - Failure to Appear
- Ashley Moyte, 32 - Failure to Comply
- Stephen McNaughton, 62 - Failure to Comply
- Fawn Odom, 42 - Possession of Controlled - Powder or Crystal, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance
- Reece Hinds, 19 - County Warrant, Under 21: Consume Alcohol, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possess Fraudulent ID Card
- Kenneth Richards, 35 - Shoplifting: 1st Offense
- Trevor Cecchettini, 50 - Theft: Under $1000, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
- Tanya Faulkner, 52 - Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance, Possession of Controlled - Powder or Crystal
- Randy Mabbitt, 62 - Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I,II or III
- John Gallaway, 39 - Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Open Container, Compulsory Auto Insurance
