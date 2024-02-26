Natrona County Arrest Log (2/23/24 – 2/26/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Maryellen Yates, 27 - Serve Jail Time

Charley Hoffman. 44 - Serve Jail Time

Janelle Hunt, 35 - Failure to Comply, Property Damage

Lanny Wilson, 28 - Disturbing the Peace, Assault & Battery, Petit Larceny (Up to $20.00)

Shania Combs, 25 - Public Intoxication

Everett Addison, 40 - Public Intoxication

Dante Johnson, 33 - Cause Bodily Injury to Peace Officer, Interfere With Peace Officer, Breach of Peace

Tiffany Wood, 35 - Serve Jail Time

Braden Picotte, 22 - Criminal Trespass

Jarrod Lee, 36 - Public Intoxication

Justin Fraser, 33 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense

Daniel Culp, 34 - Violate Protection Order, Stalking: Felony, Violation or Order of Protection

Faith Miller, 24 - Public Intoxication

Herbert Wheeler, 37 - Breach of Peace

Gerald Dehnert, 64 - Possession of Controlled - Powder or Crystal

Julia Deshaw, 55 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram

Benjamin Means, 62 - Failure to Appear

Ashley Moyte, 32 - Failure to Comply

Stephen McNaughton, 62 - Failure to Comply

Fawn Odom, 42 - Possession of Controlled - Powder or Crystal, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance

Reece Hinds, 19 - County Warrant, Under 21: Consume Alcohol, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possess Fraudulent ID Card

Kenneth Richards, 35 - Shoplifting: 1st Offense

Trevor Cecchettini, 50 - Theft: Under $1000, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Tanya Faulkner, 52 - Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance, Possession of Controlled - Powder or Crystal

Randy Mabbitt, 62 - Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I,II or III

John Gallaway, 39 - Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Open Container, Compulsory Auto Insurance

LOOK: Former President Donald Trump Has His Own Sneaker Gallery Credit: https://kisscasper.com/author/djnyke/