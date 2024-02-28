Natrona County Arrest Log (2/27/24 – 2/28/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Steven Miller, 31 - Failure to Appear

Jasmine Gladue, 32 - Courtesy Hold

Amber Ferre, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Trenton Williamson, 19 - Serve Jail Time

Joel Barr, 29 - Failure to Comply

Leena Reyes Briggs, 42 - Failure to Comply

Sean Diekemper, 55 - Public Intoxication

Roseline Norse, 34 - Failure to Comply

Trinity Kelly, 22 - Domestic battery: 1st Offense

Sean Bacon, 20 - Failure to Appear

Daniel Harris, 55 - Failure to Comply

Clark Jones, 67 - Failure to Comply

Shawn Gliesman, 52 - Failure to Appear, DWUI

