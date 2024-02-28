Natrona County Arrest Log (2/27/24 – 2/28/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Steven Miller, 31 - Failure to Appear
- Jasmine Gladue, 32 - Courtesy Hold
- Amber Ferre, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Trenton Williamson, 19 - Serve Jail Time
- Joel Barr, 29 - Failure to Comply
- Leena Reyes Briggs, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Sean Diekemper, 55 - Public Intoxication
- Roseline Norse, 34 - Failure to Comply
- Trinity Kelly, 22 - Domestic battery: 1st Offense
- Sean Bacon, 20 - Failure to Appear
- Daniel Harris, 55 - Failure to Comply
- Clark Jones, 67 - Failure to Comply
- Shawn Gliesman, 52 - Failure to Appear, DWUI
