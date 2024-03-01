Natrona County Arrest Log (2/29/24 – 3/1/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Billy Liska, 23 - Criminal Warrant, Serve Jail Time

Nicholas Garnier, 37 - DUI, Open Container, Drive While License Cancelled/ Suspended/ Revoked, Stop Sign, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense

Quantre Henderson, 27 - Courtesy Hold

Jason Mullenix, 50 - Courtesy Hold

Jacques Mousseau, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Malachi Lane, 19 - Failure to Appear

Jeanne Olsen, 59 - Courtesy Hold

Brandon Woolsey, 28 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Elijah Hunt, 37 - Criminal Warrant

Vicente Ramirez-Salinas, 30 - Immigration Hold

Shakeyah Brown, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Vernon Kellogg, 49 - Failure to Appear, Driving While License Suspended / Revoked

Colton Robb, 18 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Hold for Probation and Parole

Josh Hoyer, 33 - Failure to Comply

Jessie Fielder, 42 - Failure to Appear

Bryce Bedsaul, 24 - Failure to Appear

Thomas Brown, 52 - Public Intoxication

Marcus Brown, 45 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication

