Natrona County Arrest Log (2/29/24 – 3/1/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Billy Liska, 23 - Criminal Warrant, Serve Jail Time
- Nicholas Garnier, 37 - DUI, Open Container, Drive While License Cancelled/ Suspended/ Revoked, Stop Sign, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense
- Quantre Henderson, 27 - Courtesy Hold
- Jason Mullenix, 50 - Courtesy Hold
- Jacques Mousseau, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Malachi Lane, 19 - Failure to Appear
- Jeanne Olsen, 59 - Courtesy Hold
- Brandon Woolsey, 28 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Elijah Hunt, 37 - Criminal Warrant
- Vicente Ramirez-Salinas, 30 - Immigration Hold
- Shakeyah Brown, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Vernon Kellogg, 49 - Failure to Appear, Driving While License Suspended / Revoked
- Colton Robb, 18 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Josh Hoyer, 33 - Failure to Comply
- Jessie Fielder, 42 - Failure to Appear
- Bryce Bedsaul, 24 - Failure to Appear
- Thomas Brown, 52 - Public Intoxication
- Marcus Brown, 45 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication
