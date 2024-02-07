Natrona County Arrest Log (2/6/24 – 2/7/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Dominic Myers, 34 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Denise Mullen, 54 - Failure to Appear
- Tavarez Hughes, 20 - Hold for CAC
- Jason Franke, 43 - Hold for CAC
- Anthony Arcand, 59 - Courtesy Hold
- Kooper Cavender, 24 - Hold for CAC, Failure to Comply
- Timothy Beason, 31 - Hold for CAC
- Jason Lee, 40 - Public Intoxication
- Jake Perea, 43 - Failure to Appear
- Kevin Ridl, 59 - Hold for Circuit Court
- Nick Wolfe, 63 - Failure to Comply
- Tyler Fraser, 19 - Burglary: Vehicle
- Benjamin Wolfe, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Gabrielle Swanson, 25 - Hold for Circuit Court
- Isaiah Sulzie, 22 - Hold for Circuit Court
- Mykeall Nekut, 29 - Failure to Comply, Marijuana - Possession
- Carol Hughes, 58 - Public Intoxication
- Anthony Clark, 59 - Public Intoxication
- John Woodstock, 59 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
