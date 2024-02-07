Natrona County Arrest Log (2/6/24 – 2/7/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Dominic Myers, 34 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Denise Mullen, 54 - Failure to Appear

Tavarez Hughes, 20 - Hold for CAC

Jason Franke, 43 - Hold for CAC

Anthony Arcand, 59 - Courtesy Hold

Kooper Cavender, 24 - Hold for CAC, Failure to Comply

Timothy Beason, 31 - Hold for CAC

Jason Lee, 40 - Public Intoxication

Jake Perea, 43 - Failure to Appear

Kevin Ridl, 59 - Hold for Circuit Court

Nick Wolfe, 63 - Failure to Comply

Tyler Fraser, 19 - Burglary: Vehicle

Benjamin Wolfe, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Gabrielle Swanson, 25 - Hold for Circuit Court

Isaiah Sulzie, 22 - Hold for Circuit Court

Mykeall Nekut, 29 - Failure to Comply, Marijuana - Possession

Carol Hughes, 58 - Public Intoxication

Anthony Clark, 59 - Public Intoxication

John Woodstock, 59 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

