Natrona County Arrest Log (2/9/24 – 2/12/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jonathan Blake, 63 - Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams

Deangela Picek, 31 - Contract Hold

Marcus Brown, 45 - Public Intoxication

John Munari, 58 - Failure to Comply

Shelly Reevis, 38 - Public Intoxication

Braden Picotte, 22 - Public Intoxication

Austin Greer, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Taylor Edwards, 26 - Serving Weekends

Everett Van Meter Jr. - 54 - County Warrant

Cadin Monpas, 21 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Annabelle Schroeder, 18 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Allyson Sixfeathers, 30 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Aggravated Assault & Battery

Ashley Kinsey, 38 - Failure to Appear

David Henricks, 19 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Tina Reeves, 52 - Criminal Bench Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Veronica Spottedelk, 41 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Arturo Renova, 37 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Shakeyah Brown, 27 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Brandon Hampton, 41 - Failure to Comply

Shania Combs, 25 - Trespassing

Allison Contreras, 51 - Public Intoxication

William O'Keefe, 68 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Del Boomer, 40 - Criminal Warrant

Andrew Oldman, 22 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Everett Addison, 40 - Public Intoxication

Brian Browning, 36 - Failure to Comply

Joseph Cavalli, 39 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container

Nicole Hall, 52 - Falsely Report Crime

Casper's Most Wanted - January 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department