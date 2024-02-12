Natrona County Arrest Log (2/9/24 – 2/12/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jonathan Blake, 63 - Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams
- Deangela Picek, 31 - Contract Hold
- Marcus Brown, 45 - Public Intoxication
- John Munari, 58 - Failure to Comply
- Shelly Reevis, 38 - Public Intoxication
- Braden Picotte, 22 - Public Intoxication
- Austin Greer, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Taylor Edwards, 26 - Serving Weekends
- Everett Van Meter Jr. - 54 - County Warrant
- Cadin Monpas, 21 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Annabelle Schroeder, 18 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Allyson Sixfeathers, 30 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Aggravated Assault & Battery
- Ashley Kinsey, 38 - Failure to Appear
- David Henricks, 19 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- Tina Reeves, 52 - Criminal Bench Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Veronica Spottedelk, 41 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Arturo Renova, 37 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Shakeyah Brown, 27 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Brandon Hampton, 41 - Failure to Comply
- Shania Combs, 25 - Trespassing
- Allison Contreras, 51 - Public Intoxication
- William O'Keefe, 68 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- Del Boomer, 40 - Criminal Warrant
- Andrew Oldman, 22 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Everett Addison, 40 - Public Intoxication
- Brian Browning, 36 - Failure to Comply
- Joseph Cavalli, 39 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container
- Nicole Hall, 52 - Falsely Report Crime
Casper's Most Wanted - January 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
Heavy Police Presence at Armed Standoff in Casper
On September 8, 2023, an armed, barricaded suspect was taken into custody. The standoff occured on the corner of S. Wisconsin street and E. 12th.
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media